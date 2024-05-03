Update 17 Free Version Released

Hey everybody! Just wanted to let you free players know that Update 17 is now available for you! I hope you love it and have a lot of fun and let me know what you think when you're finished. Check the changelog on the main menu for everything that's been added.

As always, if you hit any bugs or have any issues, feel free to report those in the forums here on Steam, or go onto the Discord and report in the help & bugs channel.

And consider the Premium version, if you're able. There's a pretty good amount of bonus content in there now, including some fun exclusive sex scenes (like a Lisa/Jez threesome). I understand if you're not able to though, and I hope you have a great time playing!