Hey everyone.

I just uploaded a series of bug fixes to try to reduce the game's crashes some more. At this point most game crashes are caused by one of two issues. A: A scene calls for too much memory, and it crashes. and B: Stencyl's Atlas system messed up and re-assigned an asset to the wrong atlas. (I don't know why this happens but it occasionally does)

Info that will be most helpful for me to fix any remaining crashes will be what scene the crash occurs on, and what the last action was before the crash. That can help me narrow down what atlas is responsible for that part of the game and see what the issue is.

As a side bonus, this update also includes a new Helen Trance for Assnosis, and I found an atlas issue that was causing Helen's voice not to load properly in the few scenes that do have Helen's voice and fixed it.

I'll be keeping an eye out for more bug reports. Sorry that I've been fairly quiet on the forums lately; I am keeping an eye out for bug reports, I just haven't had time to post as much since I've been putting my time mostly towards ironing out the bugs. xD