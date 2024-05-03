 Skip to content

Spiderbro 2 update for 3 May 2024

Spiderbro 2 Update 1.15

Build 14255612

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that would allow you to use pocket items with wall collision, resulting in a glitched message.
  • Tweaked timing of some sound effects during the final boss conclusion.
  • Fixed oversight where Taran would imply they gave you the Leaflet if you tried to give it to them. (Pre release builds had Taran give you the Leaflet originally.)

