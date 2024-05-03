Spiderbro 2 Update 1.15

- Fixed an issue that would allow you to use pocket items with wall collision, resulting in a glitched message.
- Tweaked timing of some sound effects during the final boss conclusion.
- Fixed oversight where Taran would imply they gave you the Leaflet if you tried to give it to them. (Pre release builds had Taran give you the Leaflet originally.)
