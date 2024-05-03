SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.533.85678

Hey folks, end of the week does not mean an early weekend for us. So here is yet another hotfix with the most critical issues, check it out!
- Fixed the issue where rafts not in water would be falsely flagged as flying.
- Fixed the issue where equipping items directly from small vehicle storage would make them dissapear.
- Fixed the issue where vehicles would fall under raid protection when inside flag area.
- Fixed the issue where chests would not be raid protected if built before the flag was placed.
- Fixed the issue where chests would increase active BB elements on restart.
- Fixed the issue where chests placed on foundation could sometimes cause a server crash.
Known issues:
- Quickly pulling chests out and in of car inventory could cause them to disappear. To minimize this issue, slowly take chests one by one out until properly fixed.
- Chests show maximum 65kg weight while in containers. If the chest has more than 80kg, on take in hands action it will get stuck in the middle of the vehicle. To avoid this, put it on the floor first until properly fixed.
- Sometimes chests that are put in vehicle inventory while being on foundations will break the foundations.
Changed files in this update