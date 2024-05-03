DD#170 Missing Population

Incident Report - ████████

Date: ██/██/2024

Location: Global

Description:

Incident - ████████ is a serial abnormal population abduction event that took place between late April 2024 and early May 2024. Even at the time of writing this incident report, such an event has not been stopped. Further investigation is required.

The first recorded abduction happened on April 27th, 2024. In a city known as Liu in China, security cameras captured agents from an unknown secret organization assaulting citizens and then using a kind of device to subjugate their victims. Then, their victims followed them to leave the crime scene willingly. Local anti-supernatural threat units of the Public Security Bureau immediately started their own investigation, likely enlisting help from the Dragon. Their leads tracked the source of those strange devices to a local commodity market. They quickly arrested some shady merchants and found such devices in their shop inventory.



Apparently, such devices have been sold on various black markets globally for a while.

However, despite all the efforts, they failed to find the kidnappers responsible for this incident. The cleaners from a hostile organization may be involved to cover up their traces.

Roughly 24 hours later, our undercover in the Public Security Bureau of Liu gathered information and reported that several monks from local Buddhist temples had also fallen victim to the incident. Meanwhile, patrolling police officers reported finding significantly fewer homeless and criminals than usual on the streets and sewers. Not something the local police really care about of course. But, that may also have some connections to the missing population cases.

The incident was not localized in China. On April 29th, our agents in Egypt reported eye witness on a strange group of adventurers taking captive Aten Cultists and Slavedrivers. After double-checking their reports, there was no mistake that even the slave masters of the Aten Cult had fallen victim to their kidnappers and ironically became slaves. It seems they were given a choice after they were defeated in battles. They could either get killed or put on those collars on their necks. Even though the Aten Cult is a hostile group to the Foundation. So far, the Foundation made no comments on such an incident.

In the following days, the kidnapping continued spreading globally. Bandits in Katan, kidnapped and enslaved; Crazed Workers in Unfinished Building, kidnapped and enslaved; The mercenaries hired by the Illuminati, kidnapped and enslaved. An emergency session to discuss such an event was called by the Vatican, yet thanks to the slow bureaucracy process of our European allies, they may spend months voting before agreeing on when to hold the meeting. The noble houses in Hottle increased their security measures to protect their important personnel only to find many of their houseguards on their payrolls were also missing.

Meanwhile, measures have been taken to track down the whereabouts of the kidnapped population.

Our agents learned from the chief of "This is a bar" that, soon after the first few kidnappings, suspective personnel once asked him to butcher some pets. However, when he saw those "pets," they were no doubt human even though they had lost most of their cognitive functions to do anything independently. Of course, he refused to butcher them. This clue led our agents to other butchery facilities in the world. We learned some of the kidnap victims were indeed sent to be butchered. Unfortunately, they didn't meet a butcher who would not butcher them. Our agents collected their remains, ran DNA tests, and verified this horrible truth.



Our agents in Egypt also reported new mutated and fused monstrosities walking out of Dr. Kyofu's lab. Although we cannot confirm those things were once human, our AI gave us a 97.45% possibility after calculation. We also suspect Dr. Kyofu is helping extract the memories of kidnapped people and making memory distills from them so that whoever pays her can gain life experience from those victims without spending time to learn their skills. Such a process is of course lethal. However, due to the lack of manpower in the Middle East under the current political instability in this area, no further action can be taken.

Our agents also sent various reports on kidnapped people working in more mundane jobs such as bodyguards, laborers, or even technicians for their kidnappers based on their experience.

However, among all the reports about the missing population. The most disturbing one comes from Marinas. On May 3rd, we received reports that described "strange people from the sea came and took seemly sleepy girls into the sea, leaving massive fish behind to someone who summoned them."



Based on our data, those strangers are actually [Data Redacted]. They will use those girls to [Data Redacted]. As the location is outside our influence, we can only hope the Nise Federation can actually do something to save those girls from such tragic fates.

The Foundation is currently continuously monitoring the development of this incident.

####################################################################

Behind the scene:

Hi, everyone. Welcome to this a bit different weekly developer's diary.

As you can see above, a large part of this week's content is about capturing many different human characters in the game and turning them into your pets. It all came from someone's suggestion that why can't we have humans as pets? So, here we are. Of course, turning humans into pets will put your victims into a state as "pets." Thus, all functions previously used on pets can also apply to them. However, when something once used on animals suddenly can also be used on humans, sometimes, it feels very twisted and evil. Of course, I will not stop you from doing that. But, now let's think about that. If we call it cruel to do such a thing to our fellow human beings, what about the pets we are used to doing such things to them? The idea seems identical to something some of those animal protection organizations do. But, I will not go too deep on this for this diary is already quite long. I will also not go too serious about this. After all, we are here to have fun. I hope you enjoy this new feature that comes with 16 types of human that can be turned into pets who can come to join you with various battle and life skills based on their previous professions. You can do quite a lot more messed up things such as selling girls to the Deep Ones. But, well, Stellaris is rated 7+ and they have even more messed up things. So, feel free to enjoy yourselves I guess. :)

Oh, about the Deep Ones, they are something new to the game. Not many know they actually exist. They want to maintain their secrecy. Thus, the one you can meet on a certain beach is a relatively less fish-like hybrid covered with a big black robe.





Don't tell anyone they are real until maybe one day, their lord and savior, Cthulhu wakes up, brushes his tentacles, drinks some coffee, and goes back to work. :)

And that's all for this week. More details and unmentioned features are below.

Full update logs:

20240427

English

############Content###############

[Den of Pleasure]The Arena Trainer now sells Lu'en Yu.

[Item]New Item: Identity Wipe Collar

[Crime]If you have an Identity Wipe Collar in your inventory. After you successfully attack any random citizens in Liu, you can now put the collar on them and turn them into your slaves. As the collar will damage their brain functions, they will be reduced to "pets."

[Slavery]Enslaved citizens may come with 2 or 3 random life skills at around level 5.

[Wiki]Added a new page about Brainwash/Ensalve: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Brainwash/Enslave

[Item]New Item: Human Flesh (During cooking, Human Flesh functions the same way as strange meats.)

[Butchery]As we now have human pets, it's possible that someone wants to butcher them. Thus, they may do so and get human flesh.

[Shopping]The following merchants now sell Identity Wipe Collars: Random Shady Vendors in the Commodity Market of Liu, Random Shady Vendors in the Abandoned House in Egypt, and Lao Wang 'the Gentleman' in the Den of Pleasure. (And Lao Wang once again will offer a discount to female customers.)

[Den of Pleasure]The Arena Trainer now sells Book of Human Flesh.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【欢愉之巢】竞技场训练师现在会贩卖《抡语》

【物品】新物品：身份清除项圈

【犯罪行为】如果你携带有身份清除项圈。在你成功攻击疁城的随机市民后，你可以给他们戴上项圈，把他们转化为你的奴隶。因为项圈会破坏他们的大脑功能。因此他们会变成宠物。

【奴役】被你变成奴隶的随机市民会自带2到3种随机的生活技能，在5级左右。

【维基】加入了关于洗脑和奴役的维基界面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Brainwash/Enslave

【物品】新物品：人肉 （在料理时，人肉和奇怪的肉效果一样）

【屠宰】因为现在有了人类宠物了。因此，显然会有人想要可以屠宰他们。所以，他们应该可以做出这样的邪恶选择，然后获得人肉。

【购物】以下商人现在会贩卖身份清除项圈：疁城小商品市场里随机出现的可疑的商人，埃及被废弃的房屋中随机的可疑的商人，欢愉之巢中的被称为绅士的隔壁老王。（隔壁老王会按惯例给女性主角打折。）

【欢愉之巢】竞技场训练师现在会贩卖《人类血肉之书》

20240428

English

############Content###############

[Butcher]Zhao Sandao now rejects to butcher any human pet if you ask him to butcher. It will also reduce your relationship with him if you even ask. Other butchers currently do not care.

[Crime]The first time you visit Marinas, Captain Nameless will now inform you that cleaners cannot cover any crimes you commit in the Nise Federation. (If you have visited Marinas before this version, this information will not display.)

[Book]New Book: Book of Unclean Heroines Vol.1 (This is the sexual experience life skill book.)

[Shopping]The Book Store in Liu may now sell Books of Unclean Heroines Vol.1.

[Loot]Corrupted Books may now drop Books of Unclean Heroines Vol.1.

[Liu]Random citizens, random homeless people, and random monks are now using the generic post-combat options after you decide to kill them.

[Liu]You can now enslave random monks after defeating them. They will come with a generic Buddhist faith.

[Liu]You can now enslave random homeless people after defeating them. They will come with 1 or 2 life skills at about level 3. Liu's police force does not care if you do so. But, the Beggar King does.

[Cheat]The cheat nukes are no longer consumed after use.

############System################

Put all human pet tags into an array.

Made the post-battle options on random citizens more reusable.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【屠宰】赵三刀现在会拒绝屠宰人类宠物。如果你要求他屠宰的话，会降低关系度。其余的屠夫目前对此并不在意。

【犯罪活动】在你首次抵达玛丽娜斯时，无名队长现在会告诉你清洁工无法在尼斯联盟掩盖你进行的犯罪活动。（如果你在之前的版本中已经访问过玛丽娜斯了，这段剧情不会播放。）

【书籍】新书籍：『不洁』的少女之书（第一卷） （这个是性经历生活技能经验书。）

【购物】疁城的书店现在可能随机出售『不洁』的少女之书（第一卷）

【掉落物】被腐化的书籍现在可能掉落『不洁』的少女之书（第一卷）

【疁城】随机市民、随机的流浪汉和和尚们现在会在你选择杀死他们后使用通用的选项。

【疁城】你现在可以在击败随机的和尚后奴役他们。他们会有通用的佛教信仰。

【疁城】你现在可以在击败随机的流浪汉后奴役他们。他们会自带1到2个等级3左右的生活技能。疁城的公安不会介意你这么干。但是，乞丐王会。

【作弊】作弊的核弹现在不会在使用后消耗。

############System################

将所有的人类宠物的标签加入到了一个数组统一管理。

让击败随机市民后的选项更加具有复用性。

20240429

English

############Content###############

[Enemy]Hentai Exhibitionists in Liu's sewer areas will now beg for their life after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just killing them.

[Queensmouth]You can now enslave random scavengers. Local survivors will not be happy. They will come with recycling skills at about level 5 and 1 or 2 other life skills. 65% chance to have a generic Christian faith.

[Queensmouth]Illuminati Mercenaries will try to surrender after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just killing them.

[Queensmouth]Even though friendly Illuminati Mercenaries will no longer attack you, you can now attack them.

[Enemy]You can now enslave Aten Cultists instead of killing them. They will come with a generic Atenism faith.

[Enemy]You can now enslave Aten Slavedrivers instead of killing them. They will come with a generic Atenism faith and high binding skills. (Isn't it ironic?)

[Enemy]Random bandits in Egypt will now beg for their lives after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just kill them. They may follow various faiths.

[Enemy]Katan outlaws will now beg for their lives after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just killing them. They may follow various faiths. Your relationship with Katan outlaws will be damaged if you do so.

[Wiki]Everything mentioned above has been updated to the game's wiki with additional details.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【敌人】疁城下水道里的变态暴露狂现在会在被你击败后求饶，除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）

【王后镇】你现在可以奴役随机的拾荒者。当地的幸存者会对此很不满。他们在加入时会有大约5级的回收技能和1到2个别的生活技能。65%的概率有某种基督教信仰。

【王后镇】光照派的佣兵现在会被你击败后试图投降。除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）

【王后镇】光照派的佣兵随着剧情发展变得不再敌对，不再主动攻击你后，你现在依然可以选择主动攻击他们。

【敌人】你现在可以奴役阿腾邪教徒而非杀死他们。他们自带阿腾信仰。

【敌人】你现在可以奴役阿腾奴隶监工而非杀死他们。他们自带阿腾信仰。他们会有较高的封印术技能。（这非常讽刺。）

【敌人】埃及的随机强盗现在会在被你击败后求饶，除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）他们可能有不同的信仰。

【敌人】卡坦法外狂徒们现在会在被你击败后求饶，除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）他们可能有不同的信仰。此举会导致卡坦法外狂徒们和你的关系降低。

【维基】上述所有内容均已更新到游戏的维基，并且有额外的细节。

20240430

English

############Content###############

[Loot]Aten Slavedrivers may now drop Identity Wipe Collars.

[Loot]Katan Outlaws may now drop Identity Wipe Collars.

[Loot]Crazed Foremen may now drop Identity Wipe Collars.

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Bandit Berserkers after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They may follow various blood god faiths. Your relationship with Katan outlaws will be damaged if you enslave them.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Crazed Workers after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have some levels of blunt weapon proficiency. Low sanity.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Senior Crazed Workers after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have slightly better attributions than Crazed Workers. Low sanity.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Crazed Foremen after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have slightly better attributions than Senior Crazed Workers. Low sanity.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Crazed Survivors after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (Low sanity.)

[Enemy]All those enemies that got knocked unconscious will regain their consciousness after a while and remain hostile towards you.

[Wiki]Everything mentioned above has been updated to the game's wiki with additional details.

[UI]A character's face image's hue shall now match with their combat image's hue in the group menu.

###########Debug##################

Fixed an issue that the hue of the face images of senior crazed workers does not match the hue of their combat images.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【掉落物】阿腾奴隶监工现在可能掉落身份清除项圈。

【掉落物】卡坦法外狂徒现在可能掉落身份清除项圈。

【掉落物】发狂的工头现在可能掉落身份清除项圈。

【敌人】你现在可以在击败强盗狂战士后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们可能有不同的血神信仰。奴役他们会导致卡坦法外狂徒们和你的关系降低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败发狂的工人后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们具有一定等级的钝器武器熟练度。San值较低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败高级发狂的工人后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们比普通的发狂的工人属性略高。San值较低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败发狂的工头后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们比高级发狂的工人属性略高。San值较低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败发狂的幸存者后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（San值较低。）

【敌人】战斗后陷入昏迷的上述敌人，会在一段时间后恢复并继续保持对你敌对的态度。

【维基】上述所有内容均已更新到游戏的维基，并且有额外的细节。

【UI】在队伍界面中一个角色的脸图色调现在会符合这个角色的战斗图色调。

###########Debug##################

修复了高级发狂的工人的脸图色调不符合他们的战斗图色调的Bug。

20240501

English

############Content###############

[Character]Added a new non-playable male character variation.

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Howard Houseguards after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have some level of blade proficiency. Their masters will not be happy if you enslave those houseguards.)

[Marinas]A magic circle appeared on the tourist beach. (Story content to be added later.)

简体中文

##########Content#################

【角色】加入了一个目前无法使用的男性角色外型。

【敌人】你现在可以在击败霍华德家族守卫后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们具有一定刀剑熟练度。奴役他们显然会让他们的主人们不是很高兴。）

【玛丽娜斯】游客沙滩上出现了一个魔法阵。（剧情内容等待后续加入。）

20240502

English

############Content###############

[Cutscene]New Cutscene: The Stranger from the Sea.

[Enemy]The Killer Monk now has his own unique faith instead of using a generic Buddhist faith.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【过场动画】新过场动画：海中来的陌生人。

【敌人】杀人僧现在有了独特信仰，不再使用通用的佛教信仰。

20240503

English

############Content###############

[Marinas]On the tourist beach, you can now get past a water elemental proficiency skill check to summon "The Stranger from the Sea."

[Marinas]You can get some information from "The Stranger from the Sea" via various dialog options.

[Marinas]You can unlock the Cthulhu faith in one of the dialog options.

[Marinas]You can trade [Data Redacted] to gain a lot of big fish and material rewards from "The Stranger from the Sea."

[Marinas]You can unlock the cut scene added yesterday by summoning "The Stranger from the Sea."

[Marinas]Some of your teammates will not be happy if you trade with "The Stranger from the Sea" if they are in your group during the trading.

[Marinas]Of course such action is considered evil. It affects the Karma value.

[Poop]The description will now be clearer to indicate the reason why a character cannot be forced to poop on a toilet.

############System################

Refactored the check to see if a character can poop for more generic purposes.

###########Debug##################

Fixed a bug that randomly generated fish may have their price become negative.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【玛丽娜斯】在游客沙滩上，你现在可以通过一个水属性熟练度检定来召唤【海中来的陌生人】

【玛丽娜斯】你可以在和【海中来的陌生人】的对话中获得一些信息。

【玛丽娜斯】其中一个对话选项允许你解锁克苏鲁信仰。

【玛丽娜斯】你可以通过向【海中来的陌生人】提供【数据删除】来获得很多很大的鱼，以及其它的物质奖励。

【玛丽娜斯】昨天新增的过场动画可以通过召唤【海中来的陌生人】来解锁。

【玛丽娜斯】有一些你的队友如果在你和【海中来的陌生人】进行交易时在队伍中的话，他们会对你的行为有所不满。

【玛丽娜斯】显然这是一种邪恶的行为，并会影响你的善恶值。

【便便】对于为什么一个角色无法被强制在一个马桶上便便有了更详细的说明。

############System################

重构了检查角色是否可以便便的代码，让其更有通用性。

###########Debug##################

修复了随机产生的鱼的价格可能变成负数的Bug。

