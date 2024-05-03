Graphics improvements, more music tracks, fixes

- graphical update of the UI to give it a cleaner and also more sinister look
- replaced all character portraits with better ones
- replaced marketing images to reflect the graphical changes
- new icon
- new music tracks (total number 38 -> 81). I've licensed the music. If you make a letsplay video for Youtube, please turn music off. Google may not let you upload the video because you don't own the licenses to the music
- now all emails and replies which lead to Steam achievements are highlighted in orange
- new achievement: "Reader". To get it, reset story progress and go through the intro again. Make sure to keep rejecting surveillance so as to also get the "Last stand" achievement
- now range circles aren't shown for enemy units when you shoot at them. Instead, if you right-click to deselect your unit and then mouse over an enemy unit, it will show the range highlights + hints about this unit's AI. E.g. which of your units this enemy is pursuing. Or, if this unit is passive, how far it can see (and will aggro if you come into this area)
- added 2 camera auto-centering options: when a unit is selected (on by default), when you order your unit to move (off by default)
- made some missions easier. Please note that you can win missions in various ways, also with boosts from Dark Web and by deploying super-units that you unlock in the Android companions minigame. And you can always steal money from your own army. It's for the greater good!
Let's together make the Solar System a better place!™
Changed files in this update