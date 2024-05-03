 Skip to content

Arcade Party update for 3 May 2024

Hotfix 0.9.7.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, gamers. A fresh hotfix is here!

Note: The 📢 symbol indicates items that reflect the community's feedback!

🛠Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements

📢 Added server player display icons
📢 Fixed an issue in the minigame 'Temple Memento' where the timer would start decreasing before the game started
💬 Fixed a bug in the minigame 'Sheep and Goat' where uninteractable sheep were spawned at the center of the screen after the game started
💬 Fixed intermittent screen disruption in the minigame 'Temple Countdown'
💬 Corrected low frame rate issues at the start of the minigame 'Dodge Star'
💬 Fixed a bug in the minigame 'Dodge Star' where the game did not end even after all players were eliminated
💬 Corrected a bug in the bonus game where coin items did not disappear after being collected
💬 Fixed the party mode start button displaying incorrectly
💬 Fixed the party mode suggest button not disappearing
💬 Fixed a game over issue in party mode despite having remaining hearts
💬 Corrected an issue where server players canceling the game start prevented client players from suggesting games
💬 Fixed abnormal AI animation appearances in other players' rooms
💬 Translated game suggestion UI text

👾Known Issues

📢 The mini-game 'Slime Pang' has been temporarily disabled in Party Mode due to issues but is still playable within My Arcade
💬 When the 'Speedy' stage effect is active, blocks overlap in the mini-game 'Robot Factory'

If you encounter a bug that hasn't been fixed yet or isn't listed under the known issues, please let us know! You can share your feedback easily by leaving a comment or through the 'Send Feedback' option in the game.

Thank you!

🕹️❤️📺❤️

