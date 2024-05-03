Hotfix 0.9.7.2

Hello, gamers. A fresh hotfix is here!
Note: The 📢 symbol indicates items that reflect the community's feedback!
🛠Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements
📢 Added server player display icons
📢 Fixed an issue in the minigame 'Temple Memento' where the timer would start decreasing before the game started
💬 Fixed a bug in the minigame 'Sheep and Goat' where uninteractable sheep were spawned at the center of the screen after the game started
💬 Fixed intermittent screen disruption in the minigame 'Temple Countdown'
💬 Corrected low frame rate issues at the start of the minigame 'Dodge Star'
💬 Fixed a bug in the minigame 'Dodge Star' where the game did not end even after all players were eliminated
💬 Corrected a bug in the bonus game where coin items did not disappear after being collected
💬 Fixed the party mode start button displaying incorrectly
💬 Fixed the party mode suggest button not disappearing
💬 Fixed a game over issue in party mode despite having remaining hearts
💬 Corrected an issue where server players canceling the game start prevented client players from suggesting games
💬 Fixed abnormal AI animation appearances in other players' rooms
💬 Translated game suggestion UI text
👾Known Issues
📢 The mini-game 'Slime Pang' has been temporarily disabled in Party Mode due to issues but is still playable within My Arcade
💬 When the 'Speedy' stage effect is active, blocks overlap in the mini-game 'Robot Factory'
If you encounter a bug that hasn't been fixed yet or isn't listed under the known issues, please let us know! You can share your feedback easily by leaving a comment or through the 'Send Feedback' option in the game.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update