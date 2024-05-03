Official Launch Out of Early Access Coming Soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 14255331 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 12:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Gather around, commanders!

We have a release date. The day that WARNO will launch out of Early Access is now known. Prepare yourself: this coming May 23rd, WARNO will have its official full launch! That’s three weeks from now.

Years of hard work (and playing hard) are paying off. However, WARNO’s release is only the beginning of a new chapter. We are far from done with our beloved “Cold War gone hot” real-time strategy, with the first expansions already worked on.

Let’s detail what’s in store from May 23rd onwards!

Different flavors of WARNO



With the official launch out of Early Access, WARNO will be available in different versions. Let’s detail each one. Current Early Access owners will get additional bonus content, called the EA Pack. This EA Pack** will be available to latecomers after launch (more details below).

WARNO “vanilla” Edition

Price Tag: $39.99 / 39,99€

Content:

5 Army General campaigns.

campaigns. 8 Operations .

. 18 Divisions .

. Over 1000 units , expertly researched, modeled and voice-lined.

, expertly researched, modeled and voice-lined. 6 Nations : the United States, West Germany, the United Kingdom and France for NATO, the Soviet Union and East Germany for the Warsaw Pact.

: the United States, West Germany, the United Kingdom and France for NATO, the Soviet Union and East Germany for the Warsaw Pact. Extensive Tutorials and a full range of Skirmish, Multiplayer and Cooperative modes.

EA Pack

For Early Access owners, automatically and freely available, a special EA Pack. This DLC contains divisions added as a “thank you” for your continued support during WARNO’s development:

The EA Pack contains 5 “extra” divisions:

contains 5 “extra” divisions: The ”Berlin” divisions: NATO’s Berlin Command and Warsaw Pact’s Berliner Gruppierung and 6-ya Gvardeyskaya Motostrelkovaya Brigada .

divisions: NATO’s and Warsaw Pact’s and . Plus NATO’s U.S. 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized) and the Warsaw Pact’s Soviet 27-ya Gvardeyskaya Motostrelkovaya Diviziya.

After WARNO’s official launch out of Early Access, this EA Pack will be made available as a DLC for $9.99 / 9,99€.

WARNO “Gold” Edition



There is more… much more. Our super deluxe ”Gold” edition of WARNO** is jam-packed with extra goodies and the pre-orders of not only two future major expansions but also two extra (previously undisclosed) DLCs (see further below!)!

WARNO “Gold” Edition

Price Tag: $79.99 / 79,99€

Exactly the same content as the “vanilla” edition, plus:

2 e-books with almost 200 pages in total! - WARNO's Timeline and Designer's Notes respectively on Army General , Operations plus an in-depth Divisions overview. WARNO's Timeline goes deep into “how it came to pass,” painting a frighteningly realistic picture of World War III erupting at the end stages of the Cold War. Army General gives not only you detailed insights into our five campaigns but also how we set out to create them. A great sneak peek into WARNO’s development. Operations give you an in-depth view of how we designed Operations , the scripted scenarios on specific noteworthy battles in our war scenario, and how they are best played! Divisions . An exhaustive list of all WARNO ”Vanilla” and ”Gold” Divisions including historical tidbits, arsenal and unit descriptions, advantages and disadvantages, and how to deploy each battlegroup’s armed forces.



Pre-Order of the future NORTHAG expansion which will include: 2 new Army General campaigns, 4 Operations , 10 new Divisions including new nations such as NATO’s Belgium , the Netherlands and Warsaw Pact’s Poland . This DLC will be priced at $24.99 / 24,99€ on release.



Pre-Order of the future SOUTHAG expansion, bringing: 2 new Army General campaigns, 4 Operations , 10 new Divisions including new nations such as NATO’s Canada , Spain and Warsaw Pact’s Czechoslavakia . This DLC will likewise be priced at $24.99 / 24,99€ on release.



And… as a complete surprise… two new and previously undisclosed Nemesis DLCs: This will be the first two WARNO Nemesis DLC, a popular mini-DLC series concept we introduced in Steel Division2 . The idea behind the Nemesis DLC is that every once in a while, we give the community the option of which set of divisions should be developed next. We typically present three different pairs, after which you will vote on your preferred option! Like Steel Division 2 , the first Nemesis DLC will be predetermined (to be developed and ready quicker). Nemesis: Air Assault will feature two new air assault divisions: the iconic U.S. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Afghan veterans of the Soviet 56-ya OG Desantno-Shturmovaya Brigada . The second Nemesis DLC will be the first DLC to be voted on by the community, as described above. A Nemesis DLC will be priced at $4.99 / 4,99€ .



As you can see, the ”Gold” edition gives you not only the base game but also the pre-order of two major expansions and two new Nemesis DLCs, plus e-books with a combined content worth of about $110.00 / 110,00€!

Also, you’ll be able to upgrade your copy of WARNO to the ”Gold” edition. There will be a special discount only available before the official launch for early adopters.

Until next week



That’s all, commanders. Please note that there will be no DevBlog next week, with the Eugen** team being out of the office for some of the May bank holidays.

See you on the battlefield, commander!