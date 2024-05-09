Patch 1.5.1

Hi everyone!

Coming in with another update focused on fixing more of the issues many of you have experienced. We are are aware of a few lingering issues and are continuing to investigate and work on getting fixes out for the remaining known issues. Please let us know of any other difficulties you continue to experience!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing dogs to be stuck in a Playspace indefinitely.

Fixed an issue causing helper’s list UI entries to be duplicated.

Fixed an issue causing the foster dogs’ entries to be duplicated.

Fixed an issue causing dogs that were previously adopted still counting towards total foster count.

Fixed the tug-of-war minigame showing the wrong button to pull when using keyboard input.

Adjusted dog arrival calculation to heavily favour new dogs when dog population is low.

Fixed an issue causing certain rooms’ wallpaper and floors unable to be customized.

Known Issues

Visitors may still not leave after adopting a dog until the end of the day.

Helpers may still get stuck on a task.

Some rooms are titled incorrectly on the Construction screen.

