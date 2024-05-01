The release of the 2.0 update!



Greetings!

Today, May 1st - I want to inform you about the release of a major update that brings a lot of new content, fixes and improvements to the game!

The update was done for almost 3 months and a lot of effort and energy was spent, but it was worth it, because the game was very transformed and became better!

The beginning of the game has been revised and redone, the cut scene in the kitchen has been deleted and now the start of a new game will not prompt strange questions, and the beginning has become more dynamic and diverse.





The game has a full-fledged voice acting of Maria and Katya, the role of these characters has been expanded and now they have a full-fledged place in the history of the game.

A charming girl and a streamer took part in the voiceover Giza

Thanks a lot to her for that!

A charming girl and a streamer took part in the voiceover Giza Thanks a lot to her for that! In particular, a dialogue system has been added, now dialogues with all the characters will be conducted throughout the game, because more than 2 thousand words of text have been added to the game!



A save system has been implemented, now the game is saved once in the middle and you do not have to start the game again, you will see a save message during the game.

The entire visual part of the game has been expanded and refined, new points of interest have appeared, all locations and gameplay on them have been refined and improved, the audio component of the game has also been expanded, many new sounds have appeared.



Interaction and interaction with the environment has been improved and has become intuitive and convenient, now when approaching objects with which you can and should interact, the corresponding icons appear, but this does not apply to the key that needs to be found in the drawing.









The second level of the game has been redesigned and supplemented, the mechanics with a change in the environment have been refined and improved, new notes have appeared and old ones have been added, new sections have also been added that did not exist before and one of which offers a new gameplay, movement through the level is now carried out by running, using mechanics with a change of lighting and environment - you will be able to get to new places, collect notes with keys and get to know the characters, the plot and their thoughts much better, and by adding a very fast run - The exploration of the location will be faster and much more dynamic!









The chase segment has been visually improved and shortened, now it is less dark and there are much fewer false paths and dead ends.



New achievements have been added.

The whole dynamics and pace of the game has been revised, movement has become faster and the whole game has become more dynamic and lively.

A large number of frightening and scary moments have appeared.

These are the most important and fundamental changes and innovations, but in addition to them, the game has a lot of minor improvements and fixes, I hope that you will not encounter problems during the passage and nothing will spoil your impression during the passage, but if you still have any problems, you can always contact me through the group in VK:

https://vk.com/zero_directive

Including through Steam discussions or comments on this entry, you can also always add me as a friend and write in private messages!

https://steamcommunity.com/id/ZeroDirective/

If errors, flaws or roughness are found, I will try to help you quickly and issue certain corrections, and if you decide to leave a review, then I want to believe that it will not focus on the negative, I am always in touch and will always try to help you and fix the errors as soon as possible!

Thank you for your attention, I wish you all good luck and prosperity, as well as a pleasant and interesting game!

Take care of yourself and your loved ones!