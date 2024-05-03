LIVE NOW - May Update - Week #1
SLIME? CLIMB?
- Sorted the extra dropping block from being added at the start of a new level reached.
- Sorted the exit on the right not dropping.
RETROA RETROA BUILDA
- Added Left and Right - Single/Double pixel jump-through platform blocks.
- Added the ability to drop down jump-through platforms.
Initial tap of "Stop" Button/key('B')
will stop player sliding, next tap or
holding will drop down through one level.
DROPPING THROUGH GAPS: AVOIDING ENEMIES:
Tap "Stop" Button/key('B') just _ Move left then tap "Stop" As
as you approach the gap. ____ you move right to hug the wall.
Moving left then right quickly works as well, if you get the timing right.
WORK IN PROGRESS ON LOCKED BONUS/SECRET LEVELS:
PLEASE NOTE!
All levels/game mechanics are not final, sprites are just temporary place holders. The sprites/mechanics require a lot of tweaking for certain situations.
Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.
