3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 3 May 2024

May Update - Week #1

Build 14255240 · Last edited by Wendy

LIVE NOW - May Update - Week #1

SLIME? CLIMB?

  • Sorted the extra dropping block from being added at the start of a new level reached.
  • Sorted the exit on the right not dropping.

RETROA RETROA BUILDA

  • Added Left and Right - Single/Double pixel jump-through platform blocks.
  • Added the ability to drop down jump-through platforms.

    Initial tap of "Stop" Button/key('B')
    will stop player sliding, next tap or
    holding will drop down through one level.

DROPPING THROUGH GAPS: AVOIDING ENEMIES:

Tap "Stop" Button/key('B') just _ Move left then tap "Stop" As
as you approach the gap. ____ you move right to hug the wall.

Moving left then right quickly works as well, if you get the timing right.

WORK IN PROGRESS ON LOCKED BONUS/SECRET LEVELS:




PLEASE NOTE!

All levels/game mechanics are not final, sprites are just temporary place holders. The sprites/mechanics require a lot of tweaking for certain situations.

Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.

