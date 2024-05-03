1.17 Stable

Change since Release Candidate 5
Interface
- Add hotkeys slot for several dialogs and controls.
- [noparse][Menu Panel] Window control buttons (exit, minimize, fullscreen) now can be triggered without focus (interactable without closing another dialog first).[/noparse]
Node
- [noparse][HSV Color] Change hue range back to 255.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Mesh] Loading model without any material data will auto-generate default material.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX Override] Now use the connection to determine overriding.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX Override] Output array of only active particles.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Flood fill] Add multiply blend mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Posterize] Add color space setting.[/noparse]
Bugs
- Fix button stay interactable in color picker mode.
- Base particle object now has a drawing method.
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix the color picker showing up when holding alt.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix scrollbox font and sprite scaling error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Textbox] Fix text not updating its x position.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D] Preview surface size is now adjustable in preference.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D] Fix crash when using texture array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Mesh] Fix rotation manipulation error in Euler unit.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Mesh] Angle unit is now Euler by default.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Mesh] Fix crash when loading node?[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D obj] Fix error when refreshing object.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D obj] Fix preview not showing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D obj] Fix some imported model missing x axis.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Export] Fix animation array export not working.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Flip fluid] Fix wall axis not working properly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Outline] Fix render error in blend mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Slope blur] Fix slope sampling artifact.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Image Array] Fix node always updates if one of the paths is not a valid image.[/noparse]
Change since 1.16
Features
- Add project working range.
- Improve project loading time.
- Improve rendering performance.
- Introduce compressed project file (.cpxc) extension for saving large projects. It should work like a normal save file except the content is non-human-readable.
- Pixel Composer now comes with CLI application
PXC.exewhich allows for executing PXC project, modifying global variables, and executing functions from the console (
PXC.exeuse the same arguments as the
PixelComposer.exebut with extra arguments).
- Update sample locale and localization guides.
- Updated default collection and getting started projects.
Interface
- [noparse][Add node] Add a preference option to remember and restore previous page and scroll position (on by default).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Add node] Node subaction alias now shows up when searching.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation Panel] Add button for hiding node label.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation Panel] Add context menu for expanding, and collapsing all properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation Panel] Automatically hide the view control button when overlapped with animation tools.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation] Now display frames index beyond the frame limit.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color Panel] Add alpha slider.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color, Palette panel] Now react to the tool color in the canvas node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color, Palette, Gradient selector] Add a right-click option to set the palette as a project palette.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color, palette, gradient selector] Add keyboard hotkeys.[/noparse]
- [noparse][CurveBox] Add curve presets on right-click menu.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Dev mode] Add a console with some basic functions.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Allows nested frames to be selected.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Entering group now uses Shift + Double click.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Improve interface performance.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph, Animation, Inspector] When selecting custom color for a node or junction, the color selector dialog will now be set to the current color.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph, Inspector] Add the ability to connect from a junction in the graph to a value in the inspector.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph] Add a right-click menu to remove individual connections.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group IO order] Improve interface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Improve several widgets.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Make compact mode more compact.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Add dropping target for global attributes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Convert some boolean properties to group toggle.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Improve color, palette, and gradient visual.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Now showing properties of all selected nodes (up to 10).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] When selecting multiple nodes of the same type, the inspector action now runs on all selected nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Palette selector] Improve color rearranging.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preference] Add a "restart recommended" banner when modifying the UI scale.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preference] Add option to disable version warning notification.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Add preview node lock.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Add real fps display[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview, Graph] Toggle fullscreen now center the preview.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview] Now use 1-indexing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][RangeBox] Now show the proper label.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Rotator, Rotator range, Rotator random] Hold CTRL while dragging the textbox will snap the value by 15 degrees.[/noparse]
- [noparse][SurfaceBox] Improve UI, add hover tooltip.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Add a scrollbar for overflow text in popup mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextBox, Slider, Rotator] Add right-click while sliding to cancel and revert value.[/noparse]
- Add edit widget for path anchor.
- Add hotkey in some tooltips.
- Add icon to several enum scroll data.
- Mappable parameters now use rangeBox instead of vectorBox.
Node
- Introducing FLIP free surface fluid simulation.
- Angle is now a floating value.
- Automatic group IO now uses the same IO node for the same junction.
- Rework group IO order (again). Order now based on group order setting and remove input priority.
- Some Area data now use fractional units by default.
- Add file watcher to several input nodes.
- Add MK Delay Machine node
- Add RigidBody Wall node
- New Array rearrange node.
- New Bake Path node.
- New Bend node.
- New Blobify node.
- New Bridge Path node.
- New byte IO nodes for reading/writing buffer to a file.
- New cmd argument node.
- New Delay node.
- New Diffuse node.
- New Fold noise node.
- New Gamma Map node
- New Graph Preview node.
- New GUI in/out nodes.
- New Image Grid node.
- New keyframe driver.
- New Kuwahara filter node
- New Map Path node.
- New MIDI In node.
- New MK Blinker node.
- New MK Brownian node.
- New MK Fall node.
- New MK Lens Flare node.
- New monitor capture node.
- New Offset node.
- New Override Channel node.
- New Path from Mask node.
- New Profile node.
- New Project Data node.
- New Quasicrystal node
- New Reaction-diffusion node.
- New Shape blur node.
- New Shape map node.
- New Slope Blur node.
- New smear node.
- New Smooth Path node.
- New Spherize node.
- New Spout output node.
- New Stagger node.
- New Strand noise node.
- New VFX triangulate node.
- New Vignette node.
- [noparse][Supporter] New Pythagorean/herringbone/random tile generators.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Supporter] New Bubble noise node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Supporter] New flow noise node.[/noparse]
- Add "Black" oversample mode.
- Add mappable value for some properties.
- Add support for alpha value in colors, palette, and gradient.
- Area mode is now an array member.
- Convert all specialized groups into inline groups. (VFX, RigidSim, SmokeSim, StrandSim, Array loop, Array filter, Array sort)
- [noparse][3D Camera/ Camera Set] Add additive blend mode option.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Cylinder] Add option to disable end caps.[/noparse]
- [noparse][4 Points Gradient] Add option to normalize weight.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Anisotropic Noise] Add waterfall render mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Array Range] When the start and end are the same value, will output an array of repeated value "step" times.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Blend, Sample, Trim, Reverse, Wave Path] Improve UI overlay.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cache] When the cache node finds an uncached frame it will enable all nodes in the cache group automatically.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Camera] Complete rework, will not be compatible with the previous version.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Camera] Parallax and depth of field is now a separate value per element.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Camera] Remove background data, all surfaces will be connected to the elements section.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Camera] Replace fix position toggle with positioning mode supporting 2 modes: fix to space or fix to camera.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Add ability to add, subtract selecting area by holding Shift, Alt key.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Add entire surface fill mode for bucket fill and magic selection.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Add line slope consistency check.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Add mirror line.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Add pen pressure setting.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Add the ability to copy/paste selection inside and between canvas nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Applying selection now won't be affected by channel property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Filled shape now also draw the border.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Hold ctrl + scrollwheel to change brush size.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Improve default brush shape.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Improve line pixel placement.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Magic selection now cancel selection whgen clicking outside the canvas.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Move brush color, size, and fill threshold to tools settings.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] New brush tool converting current selection to a brush.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] New curve tool.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] New freeform shape and selection tools.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] New mirror tools. Mirror the current brush stroke by the center of the canvas/selection.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] New node tools allowing nodes to be loaded and rendered on the selecting area.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Outline tools can now be applied to the selection mask by holding the shift.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Tools will only apply to the area inside a selection (if exists).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cellular Noise] Add a tiled pattern (set as default), the previous "uniform" pattern will imply no tiling.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cellular Noise] Cell types now have consistent colors.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cellular Noise] Crystal type is now tilable.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cellular, Flow, Fold, Gabor, Simplex, Perlin, Extra Perlins Noise] Add rotation property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Checker Board] Add smooth, AA rendering properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Composite] Add blend mode and alpha properties per surface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][De-corner] Add iteration, different corner detection types, and mask properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][De-stray] Add iteration, strict, and mask properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Diffuse] Internal rework.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Directional Blur] Add single direction mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Displace] Add gradient mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Displace] Add separate axis option for vector and angle displace mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw Gradient] Add a uniform aspect ratio option for the circular, radial gradient.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw Gradient] Add pingpong mode to loop property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw Text] Add line width property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw text] Add wave effect.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Fill Region] Add inner fill, color map mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Glow] Add a property to not draw the original surface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Glow] Now use pixel distance instead of blurring.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Gradient] Add oklab. sRGB blending mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Grid, Hex/Tri grid] Add truchet option for texture grid mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Grid, Tri/Hex Grid, Pythagorean/Herringbone/Random Tile] Add texture rotation properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Grid] Separated truchet flip axis properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group output] Now show surface content.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Hex grid] Texture grid now uses cartesian coordinates.[/noparse]
- [noparse][HSV Combine] Add alpha input.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Image] Now support path array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Level Selector] Add the option to keep the original color.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Level] Add output range properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Lua] Lua nodes now auto-compile.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mesh Transform] Anchor point is now relative to the center of mass.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mix Color] Add oklab color space.[/noparse]
- [noparse][MK Rain] Add lifespan, size, alpha over lifespan, and alpha fading properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Non-uniform Blur] Add gradient effect.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Normal] Smoothness is now a slider.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX Renderer] Add default particle when no sprite is provided.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Add line rendering mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle] Add background property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle] Add path follow properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle] Add scale to index mode for sprite array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Perlin noise] Improve noise shader.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pixel Expand] Add scan mode (Does 2 passes, horizontal and vertical instead of scanning the surrounding area in a circle shape).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Polar] Add tile property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Region Fill] Add texture map mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Region fill] Draw original action is now an enum button with "above" and "behind" settings.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Sprite Sheet] Node is now updated in normal playback.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Repeat] Convert to array processor.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Replace Color] Add an option to disable automatic palette refresh.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Replace Colors] Now automatically refresh the palette on connect.[/noparse]
- [noparse][RGB Combine] Swap sampling type to match the RGBA extract node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][RGB/HSV Combine/Extract] Add option to use an array of surfaces as inputs/outputs.[/noparse]
- [noparse][RigidBody group] Add gravity control.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add an option to sort sprites by Y position.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add animation support for array input.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add direct control over uniform distribution.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add exact property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add index, direct data, texture mode for array index selector.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add maximum blend mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add position shift property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add position wiggle property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add scale over radius, and angle range properties for uniform circular mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Improve performance for static distribution map.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add 2 new position modes; Separate Center + Scale and Full image.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add angle property to a crescent shape.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add crescent shape and tiling.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add donut shape.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add level property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add shape rotation property (There isn't one before?).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Simple Blur] Renamed to Non-Uniform Blur.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stack] Add padding properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][StrandSim, SmokeSim] Now use inline collection.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stripe] Add AA option.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stripe] Add palette render mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stripe] Add progress property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text File In] Now accept every file type.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text] Add trim text properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Add alpha property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Add echo property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Warp] Add custom output dimension.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Warp] Add warping guide.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Wave Path] Add wiggle and amplitude over length properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Zigzag] Add smooth, AA rendering properties.[/noparse]
Bug
- [noparse][3D Camera] Fix depth map render incorrectly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D Mesh] Fix transform tool not update when dragging.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Add node dialog] Fix collection does not show up in search if the Collection panel is not initialized (Another victim of thoughtless optimation).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Addon] Fix crash with addon drawing sprite.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation Panel] Fix graph rendering glitch.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation Panel] Fix lines and frame numbers clipped incorrectly when panning.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Area wrap] Fix crash on create.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Armature Bind] Fix error when using bind data.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Armature Pose] Fix the preview editor not to scale and rotate the bone properly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Ase File In] Fix aseprite file not showing up in the open file dialog.[/noparse]
- [noparse][ASE File In] Fix static file render every frame.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Bevel] Improve accuracy on larger surfaces.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Blend] Fix stretch and tiled mode not working.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix background drawing mode with selection creates results with the wrong color.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix content disappear when resizing the surface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix ellipse drawing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix ellipse selection sometimes gives low-res circle shape.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix error when selecting unsupported node in node tool.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix flood fill diagonal mode not filling correctly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix line overflow when using a custom brush.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cellular noise] Fix contrast option does not apply to crystal type.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cemera] Fix node display content over the previewing surface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color Adjust] Fix reducing alpha brighten the color.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color selectors] Fix selector not scale with UI scale property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color, Palette, Gradient Selector] Fix enter and escape keys register when another widget is selected.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Colorize] Fix gradient alpha not applying.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Contrast Blur] Improve algorithm.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Dither] Fix contrast value reset to zero with a surface refresh.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw Text] Fix font resetting when using UI font (Noto Sans).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw Text] Fix rendering error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Export] Fix exported gif leaves a ghost when viewing on some applications.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Feedback] Fix connection line draw incorrectly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][FLIP Apply Force] Fix crashes when adding the node in the middle of the timeline.[/noparse]
- [noparse][FLIP Collider] Fix crashes when moving the collider very fast.[/noparse]
- [noparse][FLIP Domain] Add a check to prevent particle size from getting lower than one.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Globalvar] Fix range type error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Export] Fix error on create (again?)[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix "copy to canvas" not working with image array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix crash when grouping nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix duplicating nodes inside an inline group creates a new node outside the group.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix invisible inline group selectable.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix key press not registered after selecting a new node while focusing on a textbox.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix node duplication can't be undone.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph] Fix error when duplicating inline groups.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph] Fix the error when clicking on the feedback line.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group] Fix separator render with toggle.[/noparse]
- [noparse][HLSL] Fix widget overlapping when expanding the value group.[/noparse]
- [noparse][HLSL] Flip the v texture axis.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Image Grid] Fix error when using multiple inputs.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix collapse/expand all not working when selecting multiple nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix edit widget disappeared when resetting mappable value.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Fix button interactable with mouse release without pressing first.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Toggling expression now updates the node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Line] Fix error when enabling round cap.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Line] Fix the "Span width over path" option does not work with pre crop path.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Line] Fix the line not drawing with a polygon shape.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Local Analyze] Fix effect applies to surfaces in other nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Lua] Fix error on deletion.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Menu] Fix nested menu not focus automatically.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Menu] Fix title overlapping with version number.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mesh warp] Fix error on creation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mesh warp] Fix mesh generation error on load.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mesh warp] Fix pin data not loading.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mk Rain] Fix rain drop rendering issue.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Normal light] Fix rendering error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Notification] Fix crashes when clicking on an interactable notification.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Outline] Fix glitch when enabling anti-aliasing with inner mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Palette to Gradient] Fix incorrect key distribution in the output gradient.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Panel] Fix panel gets rendered twice when entering fullscreen mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle] Fix cache persists when changing dimension from an external source (e.g. global dimension).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle] Fix error when rendering dynamicSurface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Path] Fix error when undo anchor insertion.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Path] Fix error when using the move tool.[/noparse]
- [noparse][PCX] Fix globalvar evaluation error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Perlin] Fix the result change randomly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pixel Expand] Fix scan mode glitch with half transparent pixels.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pixel Expand] Fix the artifact when the surface is larger than 64px.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Point Affect] Fix freezes when reconnecting initial and final values.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preference] Fix typing UI scale directly not applying.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview panel] Fix error when previewing atlas data.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix mouse becomes inactive lower than the top bar.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix panel not responding when open multiple panels at the same time.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix preview gizmo jump around when using fractional units.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix the toolbar menu disappearing when not inspecting any nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Improve preview gizmo rendering.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview Panel] Surface array with size 1 won't display the array selector.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview] Fix the color picker preview not showing the correct alpha value.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pytagorean Tile] Fix render error when enabling truchet.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pytagorean, Herringbone, Random Tile] Fix gradient evaluation glitch.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Spritesheet] Add a warning when connecting surfaces of different sizes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Spritesheet] Fix dimension warning shows up even when using surfaces of the same sizes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Spriteshett] Fix array packing misses the last surface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Rigidbody Spawner] Fix error on click.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Rotator range, random] Fix multiple controllers can be hovered at once.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Fix a stupid bug that causes a massive performance drop when using scatter map.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Fix uniform scattering in full image mode not working.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Splash] Add check for invalid thumbnail for Steam collection, project loading.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Splash] Fix nonuniform project thumbnail overflowing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Splash] Fix project thumbnail scale incorrectly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Sprite Stack] Fix preview hovering active outside the panel area.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stack] Fix spacing not included in the dimension calculation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][SteamUGC] Project metadata is now saved as a separate file which should improve load time.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stripe] Fix color not applying in blend mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Surface Extrude] Fix object not reset when removing height map.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text Area] Fix the bug that makes the enter key not responsive after setting the cursor position.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Fix autocomplete dialog not appear on top.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Fix code editor not set to monospace font.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Fix comment stop highlighting with text wrap.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Fix crashes when displaying value with implicit conversion.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextBox] Fix sliding not work with pen input.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Fix echo effect render incorrectly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Fix tile mode not aligned with preview gizmo.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Transform] Fix tile mode with a small surface causes performance drop.[/noparse]
- [noparse][VFX] Fix error on creation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Warp] Fix preview gizmo prioritize sides instead of corners.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Wav file in] Add a warning when the loading file has a different size than the defined package header.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Wav file in] Fix playback not resetting when the timeline is looped back to the beginning.[/noparse]
- Add check for invalid panel layout.
- Add click delay when closing dialog to reduce misclick.
- Dimension value will be clamped between 0 - 8192 automatically.
- Fix area type error on non default modes.
- Fix color with an alpha value less than 128 not stored properly (Note that this may reset the alpha value of a project created in 1.16.3).
- Fix crash when trying to create a notification on program start.
- Fix error when duplicating group.
- Fix error when duplicating node.
- Fix error when exporting surface atlas.
- Fix error when interpolating between gradients with only 1 key.
- Fix error when triggering animation on the trigger data type.
- Fix error when undoing intermediate keyframe creation.
- Fix errors when modifying 3D material.
- Fix errors when using expressions.
- Fix inline group background rendering error.
- Fix mask invert not working.
- Fix performance drop massively when adding more nodes.
- Fix several trigger-related bugs.
- Fix some inspector action triggers not showing up in the graph.
- Fix the color dropper not appearing with the alt key.
- Fix the color picker to give color with 0 alpha value.
- Fix the error with undoing node deletion.
- Fix the hotkey not working when using the tab key on the node with custom inspector widgets.
- Fix the mouse button stuck when using a pen tablet.
- Fix the multiline vectorbox background not showing up, and use the wrong label.
- Fix unmodified color value to become transparent when loaded.
- Prevent misclick when a menu item is created under the mouse position.
Changed files in this update