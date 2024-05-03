 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 3 May 2024

v1.2.20

Share · View all patches · Build 14255162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to add a button for the game's merch store.

Changes

  • Added a button for the game's merch store to the title screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link