Fighting update for 3 May 2024

Update instructions on May 3rd

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add a skill exploration
Optimize the level requirements for skill and weapon unlocking
Directly perform radiographic testing to obtain the most accurate birth point
The blood return function is called after obtaining the blood amount before saving

