Release 4.1 further extends the 3D capabilities of Stream to 3D, supporting fine grained tuning. This update directly enhances the depth of the 3D produced, by allowing tuning of the Temporal Depth Offset. A sweet spot appears to be using a Temporal Depth Offset of 1.25 frames instead of 1 Frame (as was the fixed interval in previous releases of Stream to 3D). The Configuration Wizard provides suitable high level options. The enhannced technique invokes frame rate interpolation to enable the approach. This release also fixes an issue with the "Auto" mode of the Configuration Wizard, related to the correct reloading of settings.
Stream to 3D update for 3 May 2024
Release 4.1 - Further 3D Depth Effect Enhancements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2494512
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update