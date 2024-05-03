'PEACE PATCH' ROLLUP #1 - NEW CARDS! + FIXES + GAME BALANCE

Patch Notes
Most people who have played over 10+ hours are saying they WANT MORE CARDS - so this update I have created 6 new cards !
- 'Torch Lighter' - extra damage v buds
- 'The Talisman' - supports Mystical class cards
- 'White Widow' - extra damage vs possie with additional drop combos
- 'Dragon Tattoo' - target own possie +1 ToKe, +1 Tolerance ~ single use
- 'Guinae Pigs!' - this card just had to be made... [ON DROP] repeated clone
- 'Double Jointed' - forgot I already rolled one... clone player joint on board
Some ability bugs and card balancing have also been applied to other cards. Re-read cards as some abilities may have changed!
Hope you are having fun!
- Jono
