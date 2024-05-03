'PEACE PATCH' ROLLUP #1 - NEW CARDS! + FIXES + GAME BALANCE

Share · View all patches · Build 14255095 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 12:26:25 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes

Most people who have played over 10+ hours are saying they WANT MORE CARDS - so this update I have created 6 new cards !

'Torch Lighter' - extra damage v buds

'The Talisman' - supports Mystical class cards

'White Widow' - extra damage vs possie with additional drop combos

'Dragon Tattoo' - target own possie +1 ToKe, +1 Tolerance ~ single use

'Guinae Pigs!' - this card just had to be made... [ON DROP] repeated clone

'Double Jointed' - forgot I already rolled one... clone player joint on board

Some ability bugs and card balancing have also been applied to other cards. Re-read cards as some abilities may have changed!

Will be streaming some dev gameplay / commentary on YT later. I generally ramble about game stuff / AI stuff / plans for game / inspiration stories and other paranoid crazy fun - lol.

Hope you are having fun!