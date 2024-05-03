 Skip to content

Operator Ace's Simple Infinite Survival update for 3 May 2024

Minor update v.59

Build 14255067

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added melee knife with infinite use (keyboard F) (gamepad right thumb click)

  • Added step to easter egg on Death Valley

Changes

  • Changed camera height of player to feel more comfortable, the player felt short compared to zombies.

  • Changed lighting and fog height on Death Valley

  • Changed key card doors and keypad doors, they can bo longer be closed by the player.

  • Changed key card and keypad doors audio for open and close

  • Blocked off "munition maximizer" area from shoot house area on death valley. It is now it's own seperate area

  • Changed flashlight keybind to (T) (Gamepad right d-pad)

  • Changed keybind for chat to (Y) (Gamepad d-pad down)

  • changed stamina regeneration. Now when out of stamina you will stop sprinting but immediately regain 30% of your overall stamina and gain the rest over time.

Fixes

  • Fixed rain on Death Valley going through buildings.

  • Fixed shadow overlaps from light sources in church on Death Valley

  • Fixed navigation mesh on death valley where zombies would float above ground in certains areas.

  • shotgun damage was bugged after last update. It was extreamly weak. Large damage buff with this update.

