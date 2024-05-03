Minor update v.59

Additions
-
Added melee knife with infinite use (keyboard F) (gamepad right thumb click)
-
Added step to easter egg on Death Valley
Changes
-
Changed camera height of player to feel more comfortable, the player felt short compared to zombies.
-
Changed lighting and fog height on Death Valley
-
Changed key card doors and keypad doors, they can bo longer be closed by the player.
-
Changed key card and keypad doors audio for open and close
-
Blocked off "munition maximizer" area from shoot house area on death valley. It is now it's own seperate area
-
Changed flashlight keybind to (T) (Gamepad right d-pad)
-
Changed keybind for chat to (Y) (Gamepad d-pad down)
-
changed stamina regeneration. Now when out of stamina you will stop sprinting but immediately regain 30% of your overall stamina and gain the rest over time.
Fixes
-
Fixed rain on Death Valley going through buildings.
-
Fixed shadow overlaps from light sources in church on Death Valley
-
Fixed navigation mesh on death valley where zombies would float above ground in certains areas.
-
shotgun damage was bugged after last update. It was extreamly weak. Large damage buff with this update.
Changed files in this update