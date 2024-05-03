Minor update v.59

Additions

Added step to easter egg on Death Valley

Added melee knife with infinite use (keyboard F) (gamepad right thumb click)

Changes

Changed camera height of player to feel more comfortable, the player felt short compared to zombies.

Changed lighting and fog height on Death Valley

Changed key card doors and keypad doors, they can bo longer be closed by the player.

Changed key card and keypad doors audio for open and close

Blocked off "munition maximizer" area from shoot house area on death valley. It is now it's own seperate area

Changed flashlight keybind to (T) (Gamepad right d-pad)

Changed keybind for chat to (Y) (Gamepad d-pad down)