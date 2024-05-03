 Skip to content

Deidthraw update for 3 May 2024

Small Update – Visual additions, bug fixes, UI [V0.993]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

| VISUAL CONTENT|

Powered shots now have both a particle effect and sound attached when they occur
Permanent fae damage boost now has a permanent particle effect visual on all weapons
Holy shot now has a visible particle effect and associated sound attached when they occur

| UI |

Character selection menu has been redone in preparation for future character releases and better localisation
Singleplayer 3D Title is now localised in all available languages
Character selection menu text is now localised in all available languages

| Bug Fixes |

Powered shots now always happen every 3rd shot regardless of whether or not you would have used up a bullet.
Holy shots now occur at the correct % rate

