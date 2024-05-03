Small Update – Visual additions, bug fixes, UI [V0.993]

| VISUAL CONTENT|

Powered shots now have both a particle effect and sound attached when they occur

Permanent fae damage boost now has a permanent particle effect visual on all weapons

Holy shot now has a visible particle effect and associated sound attached when they occur

| UI |

Character selection menu has been redone in preparation for future character releases and better localisation

Singleplayer 3D Title is now localised in all available languages

Character selection menu text is now localised in all available languages

| Bug Fixes |

Powered shots now always happen every 3rd shot regardless of whether or not you would have used up a bullet.

Holy shots now occur at the correct % rate