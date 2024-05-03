Introducing the Arcade Party Wishlist Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 14255045 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 11:59:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, gamers!

First of all, thank you to all the gamers who have shown continuous interest and sent valuable feedback during the early access period over the past year. With your help, we were able to develop Arcade Party into an even more fantastic game.

Now, Arcade Party is preparing to move on to the next stage with its 'official release.' We would be thrilled if you join us on this exciting journey!

In anticipation of the official release, we've prepared a Wishlist Event!

We hope this event will help more players discover our game! Please spread the word. Generous rewards await you as we reach our wishlist goals!



📅Event Period

From 05.03 (Fri) 20:00 until just before the official release

🎁Event Rewards

Achieve wishlist goals and get various items like an arcade machine paper model blueprint, emoticons, accessories, and more!

❓How to Participate

Simply press the 'Add to Wishlist' button on the Steam store page to participate!

Arcade Party Store Page

❗Please Note

All rewards will be provided to everyone who purchases our game at the time of the official release, including those who played during early access.

We will provide updates on the official release schedule soon via the Steam community and Twitter. Stay tuned!

Thank you!

🕹️📺❤️❤️

