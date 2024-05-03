 Skip to content

Doodle Streets: London 1950's update for 3 May 2024

A first post-launch Update made! [based on reviews and feedback]

A first post-launch update was made based on received reviews and feedback. Taking all of them into consideration, some corrections and improvements were implemented:

  • Specified more clearly where to arrange items in the Yard Sale and Flower Arranging levels.
  • Corrected grammatical errors. Most of which were found in the first four to five levels.
  • Made some of the secretly hidden items just a little bit more noticeable, especially the place where the black cat prowls at night~. Also provided a small explanation in the Main Menu.
  • Made a couple of later tasks easier by adding small visual hints.
  • Repaired some sounds that were accidentally muted.
  • Birds on the 15th level disappeared too soon, so their flight was prolonged.
  • Mapped the left/right keys for map movement.
  • Repaired one unset UI reference in 10th level.

