A first post-launch Update made! [based on reviews and feedback]

A first post-launch update was made based on received reviews and feedback. Taking all of them into consideration, some corrections and improvements were implemented:
- Specified more clearly where to arrange items in the Yard Sale and Flower Arranging levels.
- Corrected grammatical errors. Most of which were found in the first four to five levels.
- Made some of the secretly hidden items just a little bit more noticeable, especially the place where the black cat prowls at night~. Also provided a small explanation in the Main Menu.
- Made a couple of later tasks easier by adding small visual hints.
- Repaired some sounds that were accidentally muted.
- Birds on the 15th level disappeared too soon, so their flight was prolonged.
- Mapped the left/right keys for map movement.
- Repaired one unset UI reference in 10th level.
Changed files in this update