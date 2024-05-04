 Skip to content

Honeymoon : Mystery Journey update for 4 May 2024

2024.05.04 Optimization update

Patchnotes

-Modify the auto-save function. Now it will only auto-save at important times. Even if you forget to save, you don’t have to play again.
-Added more game tips and guidance so that everyone can advance the game without stress.

