Sumorbit update for 3 May 2024

Update 1.2.1

Update 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance improvements
  • Mars is more aggressive in "Conveyor of Doom" to make the relic challenge more consistent
  • Fixed a bug where the save overwrite character preset option was sometimes unavailable
  • Reduced file size

