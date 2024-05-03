- Performance improvements
- Mars is more aggressive in "Conveyor of Doom" to make the relic challenge more consistent
- Fixed a bug where the save overwrite character preset option was sometimes unavailable
- Reduced file size
Sumorbit update for 3 May 2024
Update 1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
