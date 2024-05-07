Minor Update Patch Notes 2024.05.03

Hello everyone,
Thank you for continuing to support 'The Devil Within: Satgat!'
The following has been updated in the latest version of the game on May 3nd GMT+9 (version: 0.5.61.37438).
[Changes and Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where certain parts of the UI were not working as intended.
- Fixed an issue where FX Quality settings under System > Graphics were not working as intended.
- Fixed an issue where certain animations were not functioning as intended.
- Fixed an issue where progression was not possible if there was a double K.O. with the last monster of certain waves of enemies.
- Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Leap skill (Technique > Acrobatics) was not functioning as intended once unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where the Perfect Movement skill (Technique > Acrobatics) was not functioning as intended once unlocked.
We hope you continue to enjoy 'The Devil Within: Satgat.'
Changed files in this update