 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Devil Within: Satgat update for 7 May 2024

Minor Update Patch Notes 2024.05.03

Share · View all patches · Build 14254731 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,
Thank you for continuing to support 'The Devil Within: Satgat!'
The following has been updated in the latest version of the game on May 3nd GMT+9 (version: 0.5.61.37438).

[Changes and Fixes]
  • Fixed an issue where certain parts of the UI were not working as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where FX Quality settings under System > Graphics were not working as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where certain animations were not functioning as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where progression was not possible if there was a double K.O. with the last monster of certain waves of enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Leap skill (Technique > Acrobatics) was not functioning as intended once unlocked.
  • Fixed an issue where the Perfect Movement skill (Technique > Acrobatics) was not functioning as intended once unlocked.

We hope you continue to enjoy 'The Devil Within: Satgat.'

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1802881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link