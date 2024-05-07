Minor Update Patch Notes 2024.05.03

Share · View all patches · Build 14254731 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:52:05 UTC by Wendy



Hello everyone,

Thank you for continuing to support 'The Devil Within: Satgat!'

The following has been updated in the latest version of the game on May 3nd GMT+9 (version: 0.5.61.37438).

[Changes and Fixes]

Fixed an issue where certain parts of the UI were not working as intended.

Fixed an issue where FX Quality settings under System > Graphics were not working as intended.

Fixed an issue where certain animations were not functioning as intended.

Fixed an issue where progression was not possible if there was a double K.O. with the last monster of certain waves of enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Leap skill (Technique > Acrobatics) was not functioning as intended once unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the Perfect Movement skill (Technique > Acrobatics) was not functioning as intended once unlocked.

We hope you continue to enjoy 'The Devil Within: Satgat.'