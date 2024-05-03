 Skip to content

Ash & Adam's GOBSMACKED Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Update notes for 3rd May

Share · View all patches · Build 14254670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've whipped up a TON of changes in this one:

  • Changed the flow of enemies in each arena
  • Made blades easier to land shots with
  • Tweaked how the flamethrower works
  • Balloons pop before gold rush, now gold rush time is fixed.
  • Shop reroll cost 20 -> 5
  • Show less demo locked items in shop
  • Health is no longer purchasable in the shop
  • Health drops 8% -> 20%
  • Ammo and bombs are no longer purchasable in the shop
  • Ammo and bomb drops 20% -> 25%
  • Crowd is more likely to throw health and ammo when player is low.
  • Added a bunch of new crowd goals
  • Crowd goals now refresh every arena
  • Crowd goals only show up if you have the ability to complete them in the current arena
  • Removed the "lose 10HP" goal
  • Crowd goals now boost crowd excitement (more gold per kill)
  • All crowd goals now throw in +3 ammo and +3 bombs
  • Changed "Kill first and last with weapon" -> "kill last with weapon"
  • Changed goal "Don't use a weapon" -> "Use less than X ammo"
  • Added explicit message for "Bomb Wreck"
  • Made enemies less likely to roll around on the floor after becoming detached
  • Updated layout of arenas map + added Pro Tips
  • Fixed arena walls and shop walls not being grappleable
  • Fixed some stray cover on arena structures
  • Fixed some cases where enemies could get pushed out of the arena.
  • Fixed some crashes

