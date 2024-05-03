Update notes for 3rd May

We've whipped up a TON of changes in this one:
- Changed the flow of enemies in each arena
- Made blades easier to land shots with
- Tweaked how the flamethrower works
- Balloons pop before gold rush, now gold rush time is fixed.
- Shop reroll cost 20 -> 5
- Show less demo locked items in shop
- Health is no longer purchasable in the shop
- Health drops 8% -> 20%
- Ammo and bombs are no longer purchasable in the shop
- Ammo and bomb drops 20% -> 25%
- Crowd is more likely to throw health and ammo when player is low.
- Added a bunch of new crowd goals
- Crowd goals now refresh every arena
- Crowd goals only show up if you have the ability to complete them in the current arena
- Removed the "lose 10HP" goal
- Crowd goals now boost crowd excitement (more gold per kill)
- All crowd goals now throw in +3 ammo and +3 bombs
- Changed "Kill first and last with weapon" -> "kill last with weapon"
- Changed goal "Don't use a weapon" -> "Use less than X ammo"
- Added explicit message for "Bomb Wreck"
- Made enemies less likely to roll around on the floor after becoming detached
- Updated layout of arenas map + added Pro Tips
- Fixed arena walls and shop walls not being grappleable
- Fixed some stray cover on arena structures
- Fixed some cases where enemies could get pushed out of the arena.
- Fixed some crashes
