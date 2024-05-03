1.14 Update - Special Abilities!

03/05/2024
1.14 Update:
-Fixed minor bugs
-Added special abilities for each character
-Added weapons for each skin
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
03/05/2024
1.14 Update:
-Fixed minor bugs
-Added special abilities for each character
-Added weapons for each skin
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update