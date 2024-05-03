 Skip to content

PIGEONS update for 3 May 2024

1.14 Update - Special Abilities!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

03/05/2024

1.14 Update:

-Fixed minor bugs
-Added special abilities for each character
-Added weapons for each skin

