-
Fixed issue where an empty list of widgets caused the dialog to throw a null ref error and from there, the dialog wouldn't respond to any of it's controls or logic
-
Add "Glock" widget (Gloss Clock = Glock)
Aim Down Screen update for 3 May 2024
[FIX] Widgets windows not closing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2755451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update