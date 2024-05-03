 Skip to content

Aim Down Screen update for 3 May 2024

[FIX] Widgets windows not closing

Share · View all patches · Build 14254526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where an empty list of widgets caused the dialog to throw a null ref error and from there, the dialog wouldn't respond to any of it's controls or logic

  • Add "Glock" widget (Gloss Clock = Glock)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2755451
