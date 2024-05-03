Update 1.6.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14254485 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy



Update alert! Experience more competition with additional A.I. opponents in Surtur and Permafrost races, and enjoy various fixes to enhance your experience.

Changelist:

Added additional A.I. opponents for races in the Surtur and Permafrost environments.

Updated the Straw Bale track 01 - Field Day to have the battery recharge and propeller repair stations closer to the ground so hovering is no longer needed.

Updated personal race ghosts that didn't finish the race to not show in first place in the finish screen.

Updated personal race ghosts that didn't finish the race to show 'DNF' in their name, rather than '00: 00:000' as their time.

Fixed a background error when switching in-game level settings in single player from infinite race to another game mode.

Fixed popup showing when leaving a tournament in the finish screen after a tryout.

Fixed the single player in-game level selection to not block the 'Play' button if The Drawing Board environment was set as the only favorited environment.

Fixed some typos.

Dquad Fixaton semi-finals

The Fixation Tournament's semi-finals kick off with Chapter 11, determining who moves on to the ultimate Chapter 12 showdown in a few months. This final stage will unveil an exciting new tournament format that will revolutionize future Liftoff Pro League competitions.

Huge thanks to our incredible partner, Dquad, for their essential role in bringing these tournaments to life.