New Nation: Sweden
Spain is now ready to play with 9 Units:
- Militia
- Line Infantry
- Jagere
- Life Guard of Foot
- Grenadiers
- Hussars
- Cuirassiers
- Life Guard of Horse
- 6 Pounder Artillery
Other New
- New map for custom battle: Plain Field
- Select artillery ammunation on command map
- Spawn as any unit in battlefield in spectate mode
- Disable/enable unit auto control on command map
- See ammunition amount of a regiment over command map.
- Triangle formation for cavalry
- Packs added for skirmisher infantry
- Added new melee animation for infantry units
Bug Fixes & Optimizations
- Player and ai units weapon differences fixed
- A bug fixed when you hover mouse over a unit on command map
Changed files in this update