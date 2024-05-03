 Skip to content

Field of Honor update for 3 May 2024

0.41.3

0.41.3

Build 14254474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Nation: Sweden

Spain is now ready to play with 9 Units:

  • Militia
  • Line Infantry
  • Jagere
  • Life Guard of Foot
  • Grenadiers
  • Hussars
  • Cuirassiers
  • Life Guard of Horse
  • 6 Pounder Artillery

Other New

  • New map for custom battle: Plain Field
  • Select artillery ammunation on command map
  • Spawn as any unit in battlefield in spectate mode
  • Disable/enable unit auto control on command map
  • See ammunition amount of a regiment over command map.
  • Triangle formation for cavalry
  • Packs added for skirmisher infantry
  • Added new melee animation for infantry units

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

  • Player and ai units weapon differences fixed
  • A bug fixed when you hover mouse over a unit on command map

