 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Paint Together update for 3 May 2024

Some changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14254375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

num keys affect the pixel to paint now

and the camera resets to the middle of the picture instead of the corner

Changed files in this update

Depot 2953231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link