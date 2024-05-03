Brave Ones!

Welcome to The Braves - a world of adventures and exciting trials. You've been waiting, we've been working hard, and now we are finally ready to present the full version of our game. Our game will continue to improve and expand, but for now, we are introducing what you can already see and experience!

First, we would like to present you with a promo code for valuable resources as a token of celebration. Hurry up and visit the goblin bank to enter the coveted code: WELCOME

Introducing two new locations - Bran Castle and Sandy Dunes. There you will encounter hordes of bloodthirsty monsters ready to fight right now!

New locations always mean new enemies! Hordes of monsters and terrifying bosses will hinder the path to the long-awaited peace in the world of Singoru. Defeat them and get one step closer to unraveling the mystery of their appearance.

We have also prepared three new heroes who are capable of overcoming hordes of monsters. Antony, Annette, and mysterious Mister S. They are eager to bring freedom to the troubled world of Singoru.

We have also improved the equipment. Now the selection of gear before battle will be much more interesting. Don't rush to put on armor pieces without thinking: depending on the rarity of the item and the set, they can now have completely different properties. And by wearing a full set of armor from one set, you will receive the blessing of the defenders of our world and become even stronger.

Changes have also been made to familiar tasks. Battles will become more exciting, and the rewards for them even more pleasant. We have modified some tasks from the town hall, making them more transparent and engaging, significantly increasing the rewards and adding long-awaited achievements! Now, every defeated boss and successfully completed map will become your indisputable merits.

This is not all when it comes to our town. Merchants from out of town have started bringing new goods to our market that will be useful to everyone. You will be able to exchange resources and in-game currency for what you are currently lacking!

We have also updated the inn! Now, you can immediately see the hero's skills in his description. The hero upgrading interface has also been changed to make it clearer depending on how close you are to it and what new skills the hero will receive upon upgrading.

The city itself has also transformed: the environment has become more vivid, and hovering the mouse cursor over buildings is now accompanied by pleasant animations. We have tried to make our settlement even cozier so that everyone can find shelter for themselves!

Furthermore, the game has introduced a variety of new weapons that will definitely help you defeat the most formidable enemies. Heavy swords, magical staffs, and shurikens - all this and more is already waiting for you in the game!

In the portal, heroes of pure and eternal soul are already waiting for you, as well as eternal weapons - all of them can be temporarily obtained with an increased chance!

And we are also pleased to inform you that now you can play our game using a game controller. Due to numerous requests, such feature is now available in the game!

That's all, heroes. Hurry up and join the game, and share your impressions on our Discord server. We will be happy to see your feedback. Thank you for being with us!