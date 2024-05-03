- Added a small house on the lake.
- Removed part of roads.
- Hide player name when flying in 1st person.
- Bugfix for track layout selection upon joining.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 3 May 2024
20240503 Update: Environment, Gameplay
