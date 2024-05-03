 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 3 May 2024

20240503 Update: Environment, Gameplay

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a small house on the lake.
  • Removed part of roads.
  • Hide player name when flying in 1st person.
  • Bugfix for track layout selection upon joining.

