Release 29 - Bonjour, hola, hallo! [BETA]

In order to get this update, you must use the Experimental build.
Changes
- New achievements!
- Ingenious, On Fire, Time Murderer, Midnight & On Fire!
psst.. amongside with these new achievements, I redesigned the other achievement icons!
New Settings Page!
New project architecture - changing from legacy to this will cause breaking changes, but will make your project start using the new action architecture! See this guide
Translations! Bot Maker for Discord is now in: French, Russian, Romanian, Spanish, German, Polish, Portuguese & Turkish. Thanks to the community for making the translations!
When creating a new action or command, they will show up under the command you highlighted.
When creating a new command when a closed folder is highlighted, the command will be created outside of the folder.
Most Get Info actions were remade
Added a "Poll Created" event
Get
GuildServer Info got a server selector!
Sidenote
- Mods from your own project will not show up unless you convert to the new architecture or move them in the Legacy folder
- You're currently unable to change the default theme color - this ability will be implemented later on.
