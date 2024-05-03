Release 29 - Bonjour, hola, hallo! [BETA]

New Settings Page!



New project architecture - changing from legacy to this will cause breaking changes, but will make your project start using the new action architecture! See this guide

Translations! Bot Maker for Discord is now in: French, Russian, Romanian, Spanish, German, Polish, Portuguese & Turkish. Thanks to the community for making the translations!







When creating a new action or command, they will show up under the command you highlighted.



When creating a new command when a closed folder is highlighted, the command will be created outside of the folder.

Most Get Info actions were remade

Added a "Poll Created" event