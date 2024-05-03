 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Bot Maker For Discord update for 3 May 2024

Release 29 - Bonjour, hola, hallo! [BETA]

Share · View all patches · Build 14254047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In order to get this update, you must use the Experimental build.

Changes

  • New achievements!

  • New Settings Page!

  • New project architecture - changing from legacy to this will cause breaking changes, but will make your project start using the new action architecture! See this guide

  • Translations! Bot Maker for Discord is now in: French, Russian, Romanian, Spanish, German, Polish, Portuguese & Turkish. Thanks to the community for making the translations!


  • When creating a new action or command, they will show up under the command you highlighted.

  • When creating a new command when a closed folder is highlighted, the command will be created outside of the folder.

  • Most Get Info actions were remade

  • Added a "Poll Created" event

  • Get Guild Server Info got a server selector!

Sidenote

  • Mods from your own project will not show up unless you convert to the new architecture or move them in the Legacy folder
  • You're currently unable to change the default theme color - this ability will be implemented later on.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 14254047
Depot 2592171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link