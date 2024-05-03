 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR The Legend of Yan Loong 1+2 update for 3 May 2024

"The Legend of Yan Loong 1+2" 1.1 version is published!

Share · View all patches · Build 14253716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update added controller support, and added 4 skill shortcut keys in each game, which can be used to perform moves with one click, and players can customize the skills associated with the shortcut keys.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2615381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link