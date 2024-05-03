Hotfixes for the latest update!

**Hello eveyone! Thank you for playing the new update, as you may have noticed we've released some hot fixes to address some of the issues.
Patch Notes: **
Fixes:
🪲Fixed issue with changing hats
🪲Fixed issue where items would appear as different items for different players
🪲Fixed issue where if you bought the outdoor cinema you could no longer progress in the game
We also forgot to add these two things to the patch notes posted yesterday:
🎉Added the ability to sit!
🎉Added the ability to paste faces in the ASCII-customiser
Also if you missed it we made a Iill podcast-video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/X_YBqiHvphk?feature=share
