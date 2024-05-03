Hotfixes for the latest update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14253712 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 10:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes: **

Fixes:

🪲Fixed issue with changing hats

🪲Fixed issue where items would appear as different items for different players

🪲Fixed issue where if you bought the outdoor cinema you could no longer progress in the game

We also forgot to add these two things to the patch notes posted yesterday:

🎉Added the ability to sit!

🎉Added the ability to paste faces in the ASCII-customiser

Also if you missed it we made a Iill podcast-video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/X_YBqiHvphk?feature=share