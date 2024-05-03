 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Content Warning update for 3 May 2024

Hotfixes for the latest update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14253712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Hello eveyone! Thank you for playing the new update, as you may have noticed we've released some hot fixes to address some of the issues.

Patch Notes: **

Fixes:

🪲Fixed issue with changing hats
🪲Fixed issue where items would appear as different items for different players
🪲Fixed issue where if you bought the outdoor cinema you could no longer progress in the game

We also forgot to add these two things to the patch notes posted yesterday:

🎉Added the ability to sit!
🎉Added the ability to paste faces in the ASCII-customiser

Also if you missed it we made a Iill podcast-video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/X_YBqiHvphk?feature=share

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2881651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link