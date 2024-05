Share · View all patches · Build 14253670 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 12:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Splatians. Community member AirKris discovered a soft-lock down there in the Copper Mines...

Silly me, silly me! An explosive canister too close to a save checkpoint is definitely a recipe for save-file-apocalypse...

Anyways, this is now fixed!