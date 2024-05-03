紧急修复：24-5-3

修复错误：
- 修复创建角色时选择性别后界面文本显示不一致的BUG
- 修复存在跨州域神木时点击背包中的神木种子后报错的BUG
优化调整：
- 修改经营建筑中预计产出的Tips格式，新增了产出随机因子的显示以及售卖建筑的初始售卖价格显示
新增内容：
- 进一步调整开始新游戏时的外道、义士巢穴的生成，新的游戏中，各外道、义士巢穴的生成，会从玩家抵达太吾村解锁太吾氏祠堂后，随时间逐渐出现，越高级的奇遇，出现的时间越晚
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update