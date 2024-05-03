 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu update for 3 May 2024

紧急修复：24-5-3

Share · View all patches · Build 14253668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
修复错误：
  1. 修复创建角色时选择性别后界面文本显示不一致的BUG
  2. 修复存在跨州域神木时点击背包中的神木种子后报错的BUG
优化调整：
  1. 修改经营建筑中预计产出的Tips格式，新增了产出随机因子的显示以及售卖建筑的初始售卖价格显示
新增内容：
  1. 进一步调整开始新游戏时的外道、义士巢穴的生成，新的游戏中，各外道、义士巢穴的生成，会从玩家抵达太吾村解锁太吾氏祠堂后，随时间逐渐出现，越高级的奇遇，出现的时间越晚

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link