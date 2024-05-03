 Skip to content

DUCKSIDE Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Map wiped for the final weekend!

DUCKSIDE Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

To kick off the final weekend of the DUCKSIDE beta, we have now released a wipe across all servers. This wipe will only remove bases and may take slightly longer to deploy on certain server regions.

In addition to this wipe, we have implemented a player reporting system for our users to report suspicious activity, cheating or anything that may merit investigation by our team.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone, keep your feedback coming and thank you for your participation in the DUCKSIDE beta!

  • tinyBuild Riga

