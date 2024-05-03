Update 2024-05-03

Share · View all patches · Build 14253535 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy

[Children's Day Event].

Period: 24/05/03.~ 24/05/10

Where: Wailing Canyon

Special Event Time:

24/05/05 pm 3:00~ 4:00, pm 9:00~ 10:00

24/05/06 pm 3:00~ 4:00, pm 9:00~ 10:00

Increases the amount of Treasure Boxes spawned in Wailing Canyon at that time.

Treasure boxes shaped like candy bars and lollipops, which children love, have been created in Wailing Canyon. When you open a treasure boxes, you can randomly obtain various items or tickets, and the tickets can be exchanged for special items at the event vending machine!

You can earn ice cream tickets from ice cream-shaped treasure boxes and lollipop tickets from lollipop-shaped treasure boxes, so pick your favorite and head out to find them.

During the event period, when you form a party and open a treasure chest, items will be sequentially distributed to party members.

List of exchangeable items at event vending machines

Random Animal Eye Potion

Saran's Time Reduction Potion(1h)

*List of available Ice Cream Shaped Treasure Boxes

lce Cream ticket

small bomb(s)

small bomb(r)

Material Random Pocket

Durable axe damage up potion

Durable shovel damage up potion

Durable sickle damage up potion

Durable pickax damage up potion

Naran's Time Blessing (1Day)

Saran's Time Blessing (1Day)

Eternal random scale potion(Body)

heavy iron shovel

heavy iron pickax

heavy iron sickle

heavy iron axe

*List of available lollipop Shaped Treasure Boxes

Lollipop ticket

small bomb(s)

small bomb(r)

Material Random Pocket

Durable axe damage up potion

Durable shovel damage up potion

Durable sickle damage up potion

Durable pickax damage up potion

Naran's Time Blessing (1Day)

Saran's Time Blessing (1Day)

Eternal random scale potion(Head)

heavy iron shovel

heavy iron pickax

heavy iron sickle

heavy iron axe

Added

Accessory

Coin item

Simple clutch bag

You can purchase it at the coin shop.

Furniture

Coin item

Apple Photo Rug

You can purchase it at the coin shop.

Crafting item

Floor Art Panel

Ceilling Art Panel

Wall Art Panel

Can be craft in the Carpentry Table.