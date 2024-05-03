 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Islet Online update for 3 May 2024

Update 2024-05-03

Share · View all patches · Build 14253535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Children's Day Event].

Period: 24/05/03.~ 24/05/10
Where: Wailing Canyon

Special Event Time:
24/05/05 pm 3:00~ 4:00, pm 9:00~ 10:00
24/05/06 pm 3:00~ 4:00, pm 9:00~ 10:00

Increases the amount of Treasure Boxes spawned in Wailing Canyon at that time.

Treasure boxes shaped like candy bars and lollipops, which children love, have been created in Wailing Canyon. When you open a treasure boxes, you can randomly obtain various items or tickets, and the tickets can be exchanged for special items at the event vending machine!
You can earn ice cream tickets from ice cream-shaped treasure boxes and lollipop tickets from lollipop-shaped treasure boxes, so pick your favorite and head out to find them.
During the event period, when you form a party and open a treasure chest, items will be sequentially distributed to party members.

List of exchangeable items at event vending machines

  • Random Animal Eye Potion
  • Saran's Time Reduction Potion(1h)

*List of available Ice Cream Shaped Treasure Boxes

  • lce Cream ticket
  • small bomb(s)
  • small bomb(r)
  • Material Random Pocket
  • Durable axe damage up potion
  • Durable shovel damage up potion
  • Durable sickle damage up potion
  • Durable pickax damage up potion
  • Naran's Time Blessing (1Day)
  • Saran's Time Blessing (1Day)
  • Eternal random scale potion(Body)
  • heavy iron shovel
  • heavy iron pickax
  • heavy iron sickle
  • heavy iron axe

*List of available lollipop Shaped Treasure Boxes

  • Lollipop ticket
  • small bomb(s)
  • small bomb(r)
  • Material Random Pocket
  • Durable axe damage up potion
  • Durable shovel damage up potion
  • Durable sickle damage up potion
  • Durable pickax damage up potion
  • Naran's Time Blessing (1Day)
  • Saran's Time Blessing (1Day)
  • Eternal random scale potion(Head)
  • heavy iron shovel
  • heavy iron pickax
  • heavy iron sickle
  • heavy iron axe

Added

Accessory

Coin item

Simple clutch bag

You can purchase it at the coin shop.

Furniture

Coin item

Apple Photo Rug

You can purchase it at the coin shop.

Crafting item

  • Floor Art Panel
  • Ceilling Art Panel
  • Wall Art Panel

Can be craft in the Carpentry Table.

Changed files in this update

Windows Islet Online Content Depot 428181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link