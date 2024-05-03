Update 2024-05-03

[Children's Day Event].
Period: 24/05/03.~ 24/05/10
Where: Wailing Canyon
Special Event Time:
24/05/05 pm 3:00~ 4:00, pm 9:00~ 10:00
24/05/06 pm 3:00~ 4:00, pm 9:00~ 10:00
Increases the amount of Treasure Boxes spawned in Wailing Canyon at that time.
Treasure boxes shaped like candy bars and lollipops, which children love, have been created in Wailing Canyon. When you open a treasure boxes, you can randomly obtain various items or tickets, and the tickets can be exchanged for special items at the event vending machine!
You can earn ice cream tickets from ice cream-shaped treasure boxes and lollipop tickets from lollipop-shaped treasure boxes, so pick your favorite and head out to find them.
During the event period, when you form a party and open a treasure chest, items will be sequentially distributed to party members.
List of exchangeable items at event vending machines
- Random Animal Eye Potion
- Saran's Time Reduction Potion(1h)
*List of available Ice Cream Shaped Treasure Boxes
- lce Cream ticket
- small bomb(s)
- small bomb(r)
- Material Random Pocket
- Durable axe damage up potion
- Durable shovel damage up potion
- Durable sickle damage up potion
- Durable pickax damage up potion
- Naran's Time Blessing (1Day)
- Saran's Time Blessing (1Day)
- Eternal random scale potion(Body)
- heavy iron shovel
- heavy iron pickax
- heavy iron sickle
- heavy iron axe
*List of available lollipop Shaped Treasure Boxes
- Lollipop ticket
- small bomb(s)
- small bomb(r)
- Material Random Pocket
- Durable axe damage up potion
- Durable shovel damage up potion
- Durable sickle damage up potion
- Durable pickax damage up potion
- Naran's Time Blessing (1Day)
- Saran's Time Blessing (1Day)
- Eternal random scale potion(Head)
- heavy iron shovel
- heavy iron pickax
- heavy iron sickle
- heavy iron axe
Added
Accessory
Coin item
Simple clutch bag
You can purchase it at the coin shop.
Furniture
Coin item
Apple Photo Rug
You can purchase it at the coin shop.
Crafting item
- Floor Art Panel
- Ceilling Art Panel
- Wall Art Panel
Can be craft in the Carpentry Table.
