Fakeway update for 3 May 2024

Add rainy days

Share · View all patches · Build 14253531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

1 Add rainy days

2 Shield penetration attacks

3 Reduce the formation of clouds on rainy days

4 Rainy day ambient sound effects

5 Ambient sound effect setting function

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
