Genesis of a Small God update for 3 May 2024

Release note 03 May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14253514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replace the "Time Passes" screen with a selection screen offering a diverse array of advantages, buffs, and unlocked buildings. New abilities are also available to enhance the options on the gift selection screen. The passive buffs for villagers are transferred from the power screen to these new advantages.

This is an initial draft of the new feature to assess its effectiveness, but it already appears more engaging than the previous information page, which lacked depth and felt dry.

I'm still in the process of implementing and testing these features, so please feel free to suggest any additional advantages that could be included.

