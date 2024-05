Share · View all patches · Build 14253447 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 08:52:29 UTC by Wendy

I noticed a small thing, where new textures would still default to bilinear, so this is a quick hotfix for that.

Compatible with previous build.

Update STRONGLY recommended if you're building any new content (or just manually set all textures filtering to null, otherwise they'll be stuck at bilinear)

Tweaks: