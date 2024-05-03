 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 3 May 2024

Chrono Ark 1.0.7 Hotfix

Build 14253402

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can wear skin without achieving Friendship Level3
Fixed a phenomenon that shows a lot of cards with Solar Storm and Flame Arrow abnormally.

