You can wear skin without achieving Friendship Level3
Fixed a phenomenon that shows a lot of cards with Solar Storm and Flame Arrow abnormally.
Chrono Ark update for 3 May 2024
Chrono Ark 1.0.7 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
