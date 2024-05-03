 Skip to content

Footgun: Underground update for 3 May 2024

Hotfix 1.0.0.6

Build 14253386

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated visual representation of Special Attack Combo
  • Increased the kick duration of Special Attack from 1 second to 2 seconds.
  • Fixed visual bug with wrapper ball in Special Attack
  • Increased base damage of Saw Ball by 1
  • Expanded space for description in feedback form
  • Added deadzone to Move Stick to fix controller bug

Changed files in this update

