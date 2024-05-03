- Updated visual representation of Special Attack Combo
- Increased the kick duration of Special Attack from 1 second to 2 seconds.
- Fixed visual bug with wrapper ball in Special Attack
- Increased base damage of Saw Ball by 1
- Expanded space for description in feedback form
- Added deadzone to Move Stick to fix controller bug
Footgun: Underground update for 3 May 2024
Hotfix 1.0.0.6
