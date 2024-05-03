Hot Fix #17

[X] Possible Fix to Saving and Loading Issue which was the source of these two bugs:

Bug 1: Story Points Spawning Heroes [CRITICAL BUG]

you talk to Glasses in the Tavern and see Story Point G1-1

The next day she’s not in the tavern (good)

She’s in the overworld (either for her TAUT or G1-2 storypoint)

but the next day after waking up (day 3) I talk to Glasses and she’s telling me G1-1.

This is a bug consistent with the other heroes.

Bug 2: TAUTs, Items, Tavern Action Skills, and Saving [CRITICAL BUG]

Additionally There’s an issue with TAUTs and their corresponding items / Tavern Action Skills

First off most of your Tavern Action Skills are LOCKED at the start of the game. All except 2 (the first Hosting and the first Dish).

When you talk to a hero and they’re to tell you their TAUT, you get the item corresponding to the TAUT, it appears in your inventory, then when you go to Tavern Management Sim, that specific skill will be available to choose.

At present all the skills are unlocked. The TAUT does give the item but it doesn’t sync over to the Tavern Scene nor is it saved upon reloading.

Please report any bugs to our Discord Server!

https://discord.gg/CwYMd2YNbY

Thank you!