v0.0.107.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have added some features, did some changes/improvements/fixes and continued with card balancing

New:

Added "Show card abilities" settings. Player now can show/hide card abilities panel

Added delete all decks feature. Player now can delete all decks from deck list menu

Improvements:

Improved card/hero design

Improved decks list sorting

Changes:

Updated "Joan of Arc" hero artwork

Changed "Elusion" ability: As long as this creature is on the battlefield it can't be attacked or targeted by opposing Spells and effects. When this creature attacks it loses this ability

Removed shake effect from cards/heroes artwork

Balance:

Tessy, Goddess Of Birth:

Level 1: 12/18 Ascension 9, Heal All 5, Purify All 2, Blessing All 6

Level 2: 12/19 Ascension 9, Heal All 6, Purify All 2, Blessing All 7

Level 3: 13/20 Ascension 10, Heal All 7, Purify All 3, Blessing All 7

Level 4: 14/22 Ascension 11, Heal All 8, Purify All 4, Blessing All 8

Level 5: 15/25 Ascension 12, Heal All 8, Purify All 4, Blessing All 8

Lance Student:

Level 1: Cost 1 1/1

Level 2: Cost 1 1/2 Rapidity 3

Level 3: Cost 1 2/2 Rapidity 4

Level 4: Cost 1 3/2 Rapidity 5

Level 5: Cost 1 3/2 Rapidity 6

Fox Spirit:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 2/1 Elusion

Level 3: 2/1 Elusion, Blessing All 1

Level 4: 2/2 Elusion, Blessing All 1

Level 5: 2/2 Elusion, Blessing All 2

Shadow Warrior:

Level 1: 3/3, Elusion

Level 2: 3/3, Elusion, Berserk 1

Level 3: 4/3, Elusion, Berserk 1

Level 4: 4/3, Elusion, Berserk 2

Level 5: 4/4, Elusion, Berserk 2

Ninja Apprentice:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/1, Elusion

Level 3: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 1

Level 4: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 1

Level 5: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 2

Shadow Ninja:

Level 1: 2/1

Level 2: 2/1, Elusion

Level 3: 3/1, Elusion, Fury 1

Level 4: 3/2, Elusion, Fury 1

Level 5: 3/2, Elusion, Fury 2

Fixes: