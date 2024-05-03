UNCLE KENNY PATCH v2.80: BLOOD, SWEAT AND SNAILS!!

EXPERIENCE UNCLE KENNY... NOW WITH BLOOD!!

General Fixes:

-Added blood to the entire game! I genuinely think this is an overdue edition, and improves the game feel a lot!

-Crates now break with particles!

-Added graphics through the first two acts such as grass and trees, paintings in buildings, etc. More to come as well.

Act 1 Fixes:

-Fixed crash with snail queen, and made the boss slightly more fair. More snail queen editions coming in the future, such as more varied attacks.

-Route 12 gondola blood on walls.

Improved flow of levels, removed black bars appearing at every single transition and cutscene

-Chasing snails now properly indicate when they are stunned

-Shotgun jump no longer kills your jump momentum in firepower levels

Act 2 Fixes:

-Fixed co-op with Hank’s flashlight not working against enemies.

-Fixed Hank’s head getting stuck on a certain ceiling.

-Small level design tweaks to improve readability and player experience.

-Added subtitles to one cutscene

Known issues:

-A few co-op mode bugs I can likely fix later…

I AM IN FULL-TIME DEVELOPMENT FOR ACT 3!! MORE PATCHES TO COME SOON!