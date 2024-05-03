 Skip to content

MAJOR Your Blight update for 3 May 2024

Main Path 《 Bloody Footprints 》 completion update

Build 14253269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Updates on Content]

- Main Path 《 Bloody Footprints 》 complete

  • In the Main Path 《Bloody Footprints》, you can uncover the true nature of the disaster that has befallen the city by completing quests from fellow witches.

  • Currently, the game can only be played in ‘Korean’.

- Battle graphics improvements

  • The main character's battle graphics have been improved for each equipment.
  • The battle graphics of 10 companions have been improved.
  • A total of 90 battle graphics have been improved.

- Three large areas have been added.

  • Land of sand

  • Tower between giant trees

  • Between the afterlife and this world, the swamp

-3 small areas added

  • Witch's Workshop

  • Swordsmanship Guild

  • Vicesare Family Mansion

- Added 80 new enemies

- Add new item

  • 9 types of material items are added.
  • 12 types of remnant items are added.

- New equipment added

  • Approximately 20 main character weapons will be added.
  • Approximately 11 types of companion weapons will be added.
  • Approximately 10 types of armor will be added.
  • Approximately 30 types of side arms will be added.
  • Approximately 20 types of rings will be added.
  • Approximately 3 types of essence will be added.

-Addition of ‘cooperation’ system exclusively for Path

  • Accompanys Claudio and his group in some new areas.

  • They will directly or indirectly assist in the battles in the area.

  • Claudio’s group can be organized through an item called ‘Subspace Map’.
  • 'Subspace Map' replaces the location of 'Zero Raven' in the shortcut key,
    It also performs the companion regrouping function, which is the function of the 'War Crow'.

- Story, items, and mini illustrations added

  • More than 210 story-specific illustrations will be added to help you understand the narrative.

  • Approximately 15 item illustrations will be added.

  • Approximately 48 types of mini illustrations will be added.

- Instant death event added

  • If you come into contact with an enemy while in a shrinking state, an ‘instant death’ event will occur with a probability.
  • Approximately 30 special ‘instant death’ effects are output.
  • The ‘instant death’ effect can be turned on/off in the options screen.

- Intro and tutorial sections corrected and improved

  • Some intro illustrations will be modified.

  • A tutorial area has been added to learn basic operations and interactions.
  • A tutorial to learn basic combat methods will be brought to the relevant area.

  • Some changes have been made to the presentation of cemeteries other than parishes in the early areas.

- Added interactive elements to the city

- Edit and add ending image

  • Approximately 60 ending images have been modified and added to suit the current painting style.

[Updates on Convenience features]

- New Game Plus difficulty system change

  • In a structure where the difficulty increases with each new game
    It has been modified to allow self-adjustment in the options screen.

- Changed enhanced equipment notation

  • Modified so that the reinforcement value is displayed on strengthened equipment.

- Increased save slot

  • Save slots increased from 20 to 60.

- Added system to remove UI from field screen

  • Pressing the ‘-’ key removes the UI from the field screen.

- Added the ability to go directly to the ending from ‘bed’

  • You can go directly to the ending available in your current state.
  • This feature can be used starting from the 2nd play.

- Convenience item ‘Red Hourglass’ added

  • 'Red Hourglass' is an item that delays the time limit by 1 day.
  • The time delay is only an item to delay reaching the 21st, and the event will proceed normally.

  • This item can be crafted with ‘Double Helix Stone’ at the level 3 potion manufacturing table.

- Added challenges

  • Approximately 30 challenges will be added.

thank you

