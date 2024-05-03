Main Path 《 Bloody Footprints 》 completion update

[Updates on Content]
- Main Path 《 Bloody Footprints 》 complete
In the Main Path 《Bloody Footprints》, you can uncover the true nature of the disaster that has befallen the city by completing quests from fellow witches.
Currently, the game can only be played in ‘Korean’.
- Battle graphics improvements
- The main character's battle graphics have been improved for each equipment.
- The battle graphics of 10 companions have been improved.
- A total of 90 battle graphics have been improved.
- Three large areas have been added.
- Land of sand
- Tower between giant trees
- Between the afterlife and this world, the swamp
-3 small areas added
- Witch's Workshop
- Swordsmanship Guild
- Vicesare Family Mansion
- Added 80 new enemies
- Add new item
- 9 types of material items are added.
- 12 types of remnant items are added.
- New equipment added
- Approximately 20 main character weapons will be added.
- Approximately 11 types of companion weapons will be added.
- Approximately 10 types of armor will be added.
- Approximately 30 types of side arms will be added.
- Approximately 20 types of rings will be added.
- Approximately 3 types of essence will be added.
-Addition of ‘cooperation’ system exclusively for Path
- Accompanys Claudio and his group in some new areas.
- They will directly or indirectly assist in the battles in the area.
- Claudio’s group can be organized through an item called ‘Subspace Map’.
- 'Subspace Map' replaces the location of 'Zero Raven' in the shortcut key,
It also performs the companion regrouping function, which is the function of the 'War Crow'.
- Story, items, and mini illustrations added
- More than 210 story-specific illustrations will be added to help you understand the narrative.
- Approximately 15 item illustrations will be added.
- Approximately 48 types of mini illustrations will be added.
- Instant death event added
- If you come into contact with an enemy while in a shrinking state, an ‘instant death’ event will occur with a probability.
- Approximately 30 special ‘instant death’ effects are output.
- The ‘instant death’ effect can be turned on/off in the options screen.
- Intro and tutorial sections corrected and improved
- Some intro illustrations will be modified.
- A tutorial area has been added to learn basic operations and interactions.
- A tutorial to learn basic combat methods will be brought to the relevant area.
- Some changes have been made to the presentation of cemeteries other than parishes in the early areas.
- Added interactive elements to the city
- Edit and add ending image
- Approximately 60 ending images have been modified and added to suit the current painting style.
[Updates on Convenience features]
- New Game Plus difficulty system change
- In a structure where the difficulty increases with each new game
It has been modified to allow self-adjustment in the options screen.
- Changed enhanced equipment notation
- Modified so that the reinforcement value is displayed on strengthened equipment.
- Increased save slot
- Save slots increased from 20 to 60.
- Added system to remove UI from field screen
- Pressing the ‘-’ key removes the UI from the field screen.
- Added the ability to go directly to the ending from ‘bed’
- You can go directly to the ending available in your current state.
- This feature can be used starting from the 2nd play.
- Convenience item ‘Red Hourglass’ added
- 'Red Hourglass' is an item that delays the time limit by 1 day.
- The time delay is only an item to delay reaching the 21st, and the event will proceed normally.
- This item can be crafted with ‘Double Helix Stone’ at the level 3 potion manufacturing table.
- Added challenges
- Approximately 30 challenges will be added.
