Set the world on fire! Stable 4.0 Update

What is up Depthians!

Exciting news – the long-awaited fire update has arrived in the stable branch! Now, alongside flamers, incendiary options for CRAM, APS, missiles, and even lasers are at your disposal.



As we dive into this blazing update, let's extend a warm welcome to four talented programmers joining our team! And before we ignite into showcasing the new features, we must express our deepest gratitude to our player base and the special community that supports us. We extend heartfelt thanks to Kap, also known as neekap, for crafting stunning new load screens, and to JustAWrench, Kev1n, Hawkins656, ApertureGaming and Lathland for presenting some epic clips that captures some fiery battles. We recognize the considerable effort involved in setting up these clips in-game, capturing angles, scenes, and the meticulous editing process.













Rorsten will also be streaming at 2pm-5:30pm EDT to showcase and answer any questions about fire mechanics. Link to Rorstens Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/rorstenvt

On to this hot fiery update!

Fires inflict continuous damage and often pack more raw power than high-explosive rounds. They prove particularly effective against fast-moving targets above water, although their efficiency diminishes underwater. Additionally, fires weaken enemy armor, making them ripe for subsequent assaults.

You can now monitor fire activity on your or your enemy's vessel by pressing "V" while targeting and accessing the Fires tab, which displays active fires, remaining fuel, and oxidizer levels.



Utilize the debug fire tool by pressing "Z," selecting "debug fire," and then choosing a slot in your tool belt (Designer mode).



For convenience, customize the fire debug tool settings by selecting it in your tool belt and pressing the right mouse button to access further adjustments.



Flamers, being cost-effective and compact, lack effective countermeasures. However, their short range and gradual damage via fire ignition are notable drawbacks.





Furthermore, lasers now possess the ability to ignite blocks, and fire size adjustment is achievable with the Superheating Module. CRAMS now have Incendiary pellets, APS has been given Incendiary head and body modules, Missiles have also been given Incendiary modules. All except lasers can have incendiary and oxidizer adjusted.



Stay vigilant and adapt your strategies to harness the power of this fiery update!

Changelog

Fires

Added fires. A fire is a group of cells that take damage over time. Cells below the waterline are extinguished

Fire damage taken reduces the armor value of blocks, to a minimum of 1. X% total health taken as fire damage = (1-X)% armor left

Fires spread when they destroy blocks, or if they have lots of fuel relative to their size

Fires have 3 properties: fuel, intensity and oxidizer

Fuel determines how much total damage a fire can do. The baseline is 1 fuel = 1 damage

Intensity determines how much fuel/s a fire uses for every burning cell, and reduces the damage reduction of fire resistant materials. Fuel used/sec/burning cell is 1.5 * INTENSITY

Oxidizer doubles the armor reduction effect of fires (50% fire damage taken reduces every block to 1 armor), and makes it possible for them to burn under water

At 20 intensity 1 oxidizer is used for every 4 fuel over water, 1 oxidizer for every 2 fuel below water. Every 10 intensity increase also increases oxidizer use by 1/3 of the base

Blocks have 2 new properties: fire resistance and flammability

A fire with intensity below the block's fire resistance does reduced damage to that block. Damage multiplier: (INTENSITY - RESISTANCE 0.15) / (RESISTANCE 0.85), 0-1 range.

Blocks with flammability above 0 add fuel to the fire for every unit of fuel used. Intensity of the fuel added is the block's fire resistance

Wood has 10 resist and 80% flammability, 1 cell taking damage from a 100 fuel, 50 intensity fire: 25+60=85 fuel left, new total intensity is ~21.76

Blocks generally have 10-60 fire resist, and 0-80% flammability

High speed fans the flames, increasing fire damage done/fuel

Big fires choke themselves out, reducing damage done/fuel. Reduction starts at 5000 total burning cells on a vehicle, minimum efficiency is 30% of the original.

Added incendiary bodies to APS and missiles and incendiary pellets to CRAM. Their intensity range is 20-40, and they can also pack oxidizer

APS and missile impacts ignite a fire around the explosion point

Fires have an IR signature, a function of total fuel and intensity. IR guidance and AI hot point targeting can target individual fires

A burning block colliding with another construct spreads the fire to it

Added a tab to the V menu showing all the active fires on that vehicle/structure

Added a designer-only character item for igniting fires

Destroying fuel tanks ignites fires, fuel of the fire depends on the fuel level of the vehicle. Intensity is 20

Destroying steam boilers and controllers creates fires, and weaker explosions. Intensity is 20, fuel is a function of the steam in the boiler chain



Flamers

New weapon system: flamers

Flamers use fuel, and ignite fires at short range. Cheap and compact for the firepower

Flame speed is ~300 m/s, maximum range is ~400m

2 main block variants, both 1x1x4m beams: connection point in the back with +-35° azi and elevation range, connection point at the bottom with 360° azi and -10° to 89° elevation range

Pipes connect the main blocks to tanks

3 tank types: fuel, oxidizer and catalyst. They increase fuel/oxidizer throughput and intensity

Intensity without catalyst tanks is 20. 2:1 fuel:catalyst tank ratio is 30 intensity, 1:2 is 50, ...

2 tank sizes: 1x1x1 and 1x3x3. Smaller tanks are more compact and more expensive for the firepower

Tanks can be chained, they can only connect to tanks of the same size and type

Destroying flamer tanks ignites fires

Tank lines have to be pressurized by adding compressors to their end

Compressors use power, and have a variable power use

Flamer pressure is the weighted average of the pressure of individual tank lines. Lower pressure means slightly lower range



Lasers

Lasers have intensity instead of AP, and they are mitigated by fire resistance instead of armor. Damage multiplier is RESIST / INTENSITY, capped at 1

Lasers ignite fires when they destroy blocks. Fuel of the fire is determined by flammability of the blocks destroyed, intensity by fire resistance

Laser base damage is reduced to 50%, and smoke/shield reduction is much weaker

Laser damage counts as fire damage, also reduces armor of the blocks damaged

Laser fires don't add any oxidizer

New laser component: superheating modulator. Can be placed on combiners, reduces base damage to a minimum of 75% and increases fuel of fires ignited to a maximum of 250%

Short range combiner ranges from 100-500 to 150-600

Misc