Soulash 2 update for 3 May 2024

Hotfix v0.7.8.1

Build 14253236

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed
  • Gnolls have infravision.
  • Gnoll smelters can't smelt adamantine.
  • Autopickup of arrows works when using abilities as well.
  • Fixed crash in some gnoll settlements related to missing half-eaten corpses.

