Hotfix v0.7.8.1

Fixed
- Gnolls have infravision.
- Gnoll smelters can't smelt adamantine.
- Autopickup of arrows works when using abilities as well.
- Fixed crash in some gnoll settlements related to missing half-eaten corpses.
