May Hotfix - v0.43.5

Tribe Leaders,

Thank you so much for your support and attention to the latest update, we are so excited to see the positive reception of the improvements we are making. As always your feedback is really appreciated in helping us build the best possible version of the game! Here are the fixes we have implemented based on the issues you have flagged:

Fixed an issue where players with old save-games might not be able to load into the new version

Fixed an issue where Tribe Members could starve even if there is food available.

Base on your Feedback we looked into the various edge cases in the Tribe Member behaviour again and found the case where they would go to sleep while having the Starvation Perk active and therefore could starve while not being “in-shock” and while food is available.

As always, don’t hesitate to join in our Discord server and leave a review about the game on Steam. We are very excited to hear your thoughts about the upcoming additions and we cannot wait for you to experience them yourselves!

And remember; whatever it takes... The Tribe Must Survive!

- The Tribe Must Survive Team